Wedding video of 'flower man' walking down the aisle wins Reddit's heart

Flowers aren’t just for girls.

That’s what people in the MadeMeSmile SubReddit found out after one user shared a video that showed one man taking up two wedding party roles.

"This guy played the role of a Flower man for his cousin’s wedding," the Reddit user captioned their 58-second clip.

The unidentified flower man can be seen walking out of a building and down a lightly decorated aisle. While he sashays to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 hit "Before I Let Go," the "flower man" reaches into his vest pockets and rhythmically spreads the petals.

He also threw in a few twirls before he took his place as the third groomsman at the end of the aisle.

In two days, the clip has received more than 27,900 upvotes and 239 comments from the Reddit community.

"I want to hire him just to walk 5 - 6 steps [ahead] of me, everywhere I go," the post’s top commenter wrote.

"Grown-ups should be flower [tossers] at weddings, change my mind," another Reddit user challenged.

Other users noticed the wedding’s attendees and staff were socially distanced and wearing masks, which suggests the event took place at some point in the last year.

"Hell of a performance, PLUS masks and some good social distancing for the attendees," one Reddit user commented. "A-plusses all around!"

The "flower man" trend, meanwhile, has picked up in the last year, according to videos shared on YouTube. Couples are also opting to have grandparents and other adult guests take on this traditional role.