Lifestyle

Wedding-day dilemma haunts bride as she wonders about 'weird or non-professional' invites

What's proper or improper for invites? An etiquette expert gives her take

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Celebrity event planner Lisa Lafferty shares wedding trends she expects to see this summer Video

Celebrity event planner Lisa Lafferty shares wedding trends she expects to see this summer

Lisa Lafferty, a California-based wedding planner shared details of a summer wedding she did for an NFL player with Fox News Digital and spoke about a trend she's seeing of celebrities opting for more intimate, but still luxurious gatherings.

A recent post on social media may have those who are soon getting married questioning their guest list. 

A Reddit user took to the online platform's "wedding" page to ask others for advice: Should you invite coworkers to your wedding? 

The user said she’s worked at the same company for four years and has some coworkers around the same age.

"We work a hybrid schedule but rarely are all together — but really enjoy each other when we are," she said.

The group of women, the Redditor said, often discuss their personal lives, yet inviting them to her wedding made her feel nervous. 

Wedding reception

On social media, a woman shared that she feels nervous about invitations to her coworkers for her forthcoming wedding. (iStock)

"I invited them to my wedding and am very nervous," she said.

She added, "Was it weird or non-professional to invite them?"

The Reddit user said that her family has assured her it is completely normal, saying she "can’t shake the nerves of mixing professional and personal."

Bride and groom dancing

The bride-to-be (not pictured) took to Reddit to see if any others felt nervous about inviting coworkers to their weddings.  (iStock)

Commenters who chimed in about the social media post agreed that it isn’t odd to invite professional friends to a personal event like a wedding. 

"I invited some colleagues and ex-colleagues! It wasn’t awkward at all and my family loves getting to know them and see more about what my work life was like," one user said. 

Another commented, "Totally normal and totally OK! I’m sure they were all happy and honored to be invited!"

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall told Fox News Digital that "it’s never weird or unprofessional to include people that you share hours with daily" for a personal event. 

Wedding RSVP

An etiquette expert said the invite situation gets sticky when you're unable to have all coworkers at the wedding.  (iStock)

"Being nervous, especially when you’ve had no experience with weddings and all that goes with it, is normal," she said, adding that the bride should also talk out the situation with her spouse to help calm her nerves. 

In response to the post, Randall said the social media user is "fortunate to work with a small group" of people, which allows her to invite whomever she wants to her wedding. 

The issue, Randall noted, is when a couple is unable to invite all of their coworkers.

Wedding RSVP and bride and groom dancing

A bride (not pictured) took to social media to inquire if coworkers should be invited to a wedding — and an etiquette expert weighed in.  (iStock)

In that instance, she recommended sending invitations privately and requesting minimal discussion about the event in public. 

"A caring coworker would understand, wish her a beautiful day, send a card and even be happy to hear about the preparation leading up to the big day," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit user for further comment.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 

