Wedding-day dilemma haunts bride as she wonders about 'weird or non-professional' invites

A recent post on social media may have those who are soon getting married questioning their guest list.

A Reddit user took to the online platform's "wedding" page to ask others for advice: Should you invite coworkers to your wedding?

The user said she’s worked at the same company for four years and has some coworkers around the same age.

BRIDE FIRES BACK AT BRIDESMAID COMPLAINING ABOUT BACHELORETTE PARTY COSTS, SPARKING DEBATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"We work a hybrid schedule but rarely are all together — but really enjoy each other when we are," she said.

The group of women, the Redditor said, often discuss their personal lives, yet inviting them to her wedding made her feel nervous.

"I invited them to my wedding and am very nervous," she said.

She added, "Was it weird or non-professional to invite them?"

WEDDING GUESTS CAN LEAVE EARLY ON ONE CONDITION, ACCORDING TO AN ETIQUETTE EXPERT

The Reddit user said that her family has assured her it is completely normal, saying she "can’t shake the nerves of mixing professional and personal."

Commenters who chimed in about the social media post agreed that it isn’t odd to invite professional friends to a personal event like a wedding.

BRIDE WEARS $20K WEDDING DRESS THAT BROTHER SPENT 120 HOURS MAKING FROM SCRATCH

"I invited some colleagues and ex-colleagues! It wasn’t awkward at all and my family loves getting to know them and see more about what my work life was like," one user said.

Another commented, "Totally normal and totally OK! I’m sure they were all happy and honored to be invited!"

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall told Fox News Digital that "it’s never weird or unprofessional to include people that you share hours with daily" for a personal event.

"Being nervous, especially when you’ve had no experience with weddings and all that goes with it, is normal," she said, adding that the bride should also talk out the situation with her spouse to help calm her nerves.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In response to the post, Randall said the social media user is "fortunate to work with a small group" of people, which allows her to invite whomever she wants to her wedding.

The issue, Randall noted, is when a couple is unable to invite all of their coworkers.

In that instance, she recommended sending invitations privately and requesting minimal discussion about the event in public.

"A caring coworker would understand, wish her a beautiful day, send a card and even be happy to hear about the preparation leading up to the big day," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit user for further comment.