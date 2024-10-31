Wedding-day backlash has bride questioning her ‘no children' rule: 'Be just as rude'

An engaged woman took to Reddit seeking advice after telling her wedding guests that no children would be allowed on the big day — and receiving major pushback.

On the "r/wedding" subreddit page, a user posted an inquiry to other social media users asking for advice on a sticky situation surrounding the couple's wedding.

"We are having a child-free wedding, but when telling people, one couple … said it [was] fine for the ceremony, but they would be bringing their kids (2 of them) to the reception — not asking [if] it is OK," the individual wrote.

The user added, "[They] told us they would be doing this. How do I go about this situation?"

Reddit users took to the comments section and advised the woman to push back hard and lay down the law.

One user wrote, "I would respond back and say, ‘I’m sorry if you’ve misunderstood. The entire event is 18+ (or 21+) or adult only. We understand if this creates a hardship for you and look forward to celebrating with you at a later date if you’re unable to attend.’"

Another user said, "You are going to have to be just as rude as they are and tell them in no uncertain terms that the kids will not be admitted to the wedding or the reception."

Rosalinda Randall, an etiquette expert from California told Fox News Digital via email that the "no-children rule" needs to be enforced fully if it’s put in place.

"As for guests who make demands or request special treatment, you and your fiancé must decide where you draw the line," she said, addressing the bride.

Randall suggested the Reddit user try to resolve the situation face-to-face with the invited guests, if possible, after deciding whether children are permitted at the wedding or not.

The etiquette expert added, "Are you enforcing it? Or are you making allowances for your nieces and nephews, or your best friend’s three-year old? If so, you can anticipate hurt feelings, questions and pithy remarks from the guests whose children weren’t included."

Florida-based etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore suggested the Reddit user respond by saying, "We love your kids! But we’ve decided to keep it 'adults-only' to make things consistent for everyone. We so hope you’ll still be able to join us!"

Allison Cullman, a wedding expert at Zola, told Fox News Digital that "child-free" weddings are increasingly popular today.

Zola data indicates that 47% of couples still invite kids, while 35% ask their guests to find babysitters for the evening.

"Even if a couple is welcoming children to their wedding, many couples often provide stipulations at the event to make sure the wedding is great for both kids and adults," she said.

For example, Cullman said some couples will have designated play areas for children during the event.

She also said that some couples will set age limits on children attending the wedding.