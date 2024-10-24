Food and marriage? Newlyweds snap wedding pix in grocery-store aisle

A couple on their wedding day went back to where it all started for a unique photo opportunity — and food was involved.

Jessica and Jaxom Weston-Brown recently got married after dating for the past seven years, but their love story started in a unique way.

The pair were both employees at a Waitrose & Partners supermarket in Eastbourne, United Kingdom, when they met in 2017.

Jessica Weston-Brown told SWNS that she was asked to train Jaxom Weston-Brown on how to stock the potato chip aisle — and the rest was history.

"We quite instantly realized that we were well-matched," she said.

The two began dating shortly after meeting and were even together long-distance for some time while Jaxom Weston-Brown was living in Cambridge.

"Then, we moved back to Eastbourne and got married," Jessica Weston-Brown said.

The 27-year-old bride said the idea of going back to the grocery store that brought them together on their wedding day came about originally as a joke by friends.

"It started as a joke a few years ago. One of our friends posted in our group chat an Instagram reel of someone who had gone back to the place they met on their wedding day," she told SWNS.

She added, "All my friends are in couples that have met on a dating app and said that they would never be able to do this kind of thing."

On their wedding day in August, the pair decided to make a stop at the Waitrose & Partners store in their wedding attire.

After their ceremony at a nearby church, the two stopped at the supermarket on the way to their reception to take some photos.

"We were walking down in our wedding attire having photos taken and then there were just random people shopping and taking stuff off the shelves," which Jessica Weston-Brown joked was "quite funny."

The two had photos taken on the potato chip aisle where they first met — a moment that the bride said was "really sweet."

Together, they picked out a bag of black peppercorn kettle chips to commemorate the occasion and plan to open them on their first anniversary, according to SWNS.

Today, Jessica Weston-Brown works as a history teacher while Jaxom Weston-Brown works as a supply chain manager.

