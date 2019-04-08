Website called out for renting famous Chanel string bikini: 'Disgusting'

The infamous Chanel string bikini is now available to rent, but fans have slammed the idea as "disgusting" - despite Kim Kardashian being a fan of the outfit.

The mom-of-three caused a stir online with another one of her revealing outfits, posting a photo to Instagram showing her toned midriff in the tiny bikini.

Captioning the post "Chanel vintage, lets please be specific," she squeezed her curves into the designer's iconic 1996 design.

Hitting the runways more than 20 years ago, one of the original bikinis is now available to rent.

Website El Cycer vintage is advertising the miniscule bikini online, and despite being more than two decades old the condition is described as "excellent".

The Spring 1996 Runway Logo Bikini is described as: "Bikini modeled by Stella Tenant in the spring 1996 runway show by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel.

"This iconic style features Chanel's embroidered logos on the top and bottoms."

They confirmed it's available for rent only, not to buy, and you need to inquire for the price.

But fans have slammed the idea of renting a bikini as "disgusting".

Taking to Twitter, one person said: "Chanel is renting out a bikini worn by Kim K.

"Wtf is wrong with the world."

Another person said: "You can 'rent' a bikini? 'Rent'! Oh, yuk!"

One commenter added: "Rent?! Gross. No taste or class."

Agreeing, this person simply wrote: "Disgusting."

