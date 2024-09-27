Expand / Collapse search
Wayfair announced its fall Way Day sale: These items are on sale early

Spruce up your living space with a new sofa

Get your home ready for the holidays with these exclusive deals on Wayfair.

Get your home ready for the holidays with these exclusive deals on Wayfair. (iStock)

Get ready to score some amazing deals during Wayfair's Fall Way Day sale. The sale kicks off on Oct. 5 at midnight EST and runs through Oct.7. For three days, you'll find discounts on over one million items and site-wide free shipping. 

Enjoy incredible savings on popular brands like Sealy, Shark, and iRobot, known for their quality and reliability. You'll also find deals on Martha Stewart and the Scott Brothers, renowned for their design and functionality. New flash deals will drop every 24 hours, and Wayfair customers will find unbeatable doorbusters from La-Z-Boy, Babyletto, Bissell, CharBroil and more. It is the perfect opportunity to grab some great discounts.

Here are 24 items that are on sale early to get you started:

Mattresses

Dining chairs

Sofas

Kitchen appliances

Patio furniture

Mattresses

Sealy foam mattress: on sale for $359.99

Original price: $1,169.00

This mattress has cooling tech.

This mattress has cooling tech. (Wayfair)

Sealy's Cool 12-inch medium memory foam mattress with cool technology uses CopperChill technology to promote a cooler, more comfortable sleep. The mattress has layers of memory foam that conform to your body and provide support. The top layer is infused with CopperChill technology.

Sealy hybrid mattress-in-a-box: on sale for $759.99

Original price: $1,099.00

Try this Sealy mattress in a box for a medium-firm option.

Try this Sealy mattress in a box for a medium-firm option. (Wayfair)

This Sealy Dreamlife 14-inch hybrid mattress-in-a-box is designed to help you sleep comfortably and wake up feeling refreshed. It's made with SealyComfort gel memory foam, which is said to adapt to your body.

Wayfair Sleep hybrid mattress: on sale for $459.99

Original price: $819.00

This hybrid memory foam mattress combines modern gel memory foam with classic pocket coils.

This hybrid memory foam mattress combines modern gel memory foam with classic pocket coils. (Wayfair)

Switch to the Wayfair Sleep 14-inch cooling gel hybrid mattress for a mattress designed to provide a comfortable and cool sleep experience. The mattress combines gel-infused memory foam with a wrapped-coil innerspring system. 

Wayfair Sleep memory foam mattress: on sale for $339.99

Original price: $369.99

This cooling memory foam mattress updates your bed with support and just the right temperature. 

This cooling memory foam mattress updates your bed with support and just the right temperature.  (Wayfair)

Wayfair Sleep's 13.5-inch gel memory Foam mattress is a medium-firm, cooling mattress designed to provide support and a comfortable sleep temperature. It is shipped rolled in a box and expands to its original shape within 72 hours of being unboxed and unrolled.

Dining chairs

Martha Stewart Winfield dining chairs: on sale for $388.75

Original price: $664.99

Try these beautiful side chairs.

Try these beautiful side chairs. (Wayfair)

Make these beautiful Martha Stewart Winfield dining chairs part of your permanent seating arrangement. This set of two upholstered dining chairs with a reclaimed finish on the solid wood legs has a sleek and clean design that complements any dining room style.

Minehead side dining chairs: on sale for $169.99

Original price: $219.99

These side chairs are very modern looking.

These side chairs are very modern looking. (Wayfair)

The Twillery Co.'s Minehead upholstered set of four side dining chairs has a modern silhouette in a mid-century-inspired style that prioritizes comfort. They are easy to assemble and make the perfect set of side chairs. 

Sharon upholstered side chairs: on sale for $359

Original price: $399

This set of two Sharon upholstered side chairs get high reviews from Wayfair customers.

This set of two Sharon upholstered side chairs get high reviews from Wayfair customers. (Wayfair)

This set of two Sharon upholstered side chairs gets high reviews from Wayfair customers for their look and superior quality. The chairs feature an angular, mid-century modern silhouette. Each chair is made from solid wood with a warm brown finish. 

Folmar fabric upholstered side chairs: on sale for $25.00

Original price: $289.99

These are comfortable chairs.

These are comfortable chairs. (Wayfair)

This four-piece set of chairs features a wood frame that rests on four angled, tapered metal legs with an oak-look finish for a sleek modern vibe. The scoop seat and back are wrapped in polyester and filled with foam to provide the proper support as you sit. 

Sofas

Anylia upholstered sofa: on sale for $259.99

Original price: $336.99

Opt for this no-nonsense. practical sofa.

Opt for this no-nonsense. practical sofa. (Wayfair)

The Anylia Upholstered Sofa is spacious and comfortable. Its solid and engineered wood frame is upholstered in the neutral hue of your choice. Plush square cushions with piped detailing are filled with foam for lots of support, especially in smaller spaces.  

Kaynin modern sofa: on sale for $689.99

Original price: $729.99 

Transform your living space with this sleek sofa.

Transform your living space with this sleek sofa. (Wayfair)

There is nothing like a stunning sofa to add elegance to your holiday decor. The Kaynin sofa has a modern and elegant design and is made of high-quality materials that are durable and have a long service life. 

Lucia slipcovered sofa: on sale for $1,539.99

Original price: $2,102

This slipcover sofa is easy to keep clean.

This slipcover sofa is easy to keep clean. (Wayfair)

The Lucia sofa is made to order and has a traditional look with recessed arms, long rectangular cushions, and piped details. It is stain, UV, mold, and mildew resistant, and fade resistant.

Novelle convertible sofa: on sale for $389.99

Original price: $749.99

Have a place for overnight guests.

Have a place for overnight guests. (Wayfair)

This Novelle convertible sofa by Etta Avenue is perfect for hosting overnight guests. Its convertible 3-click technology and modern split-back design let you easily adjust from the sofa, lounger, and bed positions in one simple swoop.

Ashley upholstered sectional: on sale for $339.99

Original price: $379.99

This sectional is a good option of you are short on space.

This sectional is a good option of you are short on space. (Wayfair)

This small-scale sectional sofa comfortably seats three people and is a great choice for smaller spaces. The modular design includes a sofa and a chaise. 

Kitchenware and small appliances

Martha Stewart Dutch oven with lid: on sale for $64.55

Original price: $79.99

This Dutch oven is versatile.

This Dutch oven is versatile. (Wayfair)

Buy this Martha Stewart Gatwick seven-quart cast iron round Dutch oven to cook a variety of meals. It is durable and can be used on the stovetop or in the oven.  

Martha Stewart ceramic cookware: on sale for $169.99

Original price: $179.99

Use this versatile suite of pots and pans designed to turn everyday cooking into a creative and effortless experience.

Use this versatile suite of pots and pans designed to turn everyday cooking into a creative and effortless experience. (Wayfair)

This non-toxic ceramic nonstick cookware set includes 10 pots and pans made from heavy-gauge aluminum. The ceramic nonstick interior is free of harmful chemicals. The set features a porcelain enamel exterior and gold-toned stainless steel handles. It is oven-safe.

Dual Zone wine refrigerator: on sale for $576.83

Original price: $1,329.97

This wine cooler is a great option to store your wines.

This wine cooler is a great option to store your wines. (Wayfair)

This wine refrigerator takes up a compact area as a freestanding unit or is installed under the counter in your kitchen or bar area. The fridge keeps 18 wine bottles and 56 cans of beverages at ideal storage conditions. 

Cuisinart Smart Stick blender: on sale for $49.95

Original price: $90.00

Make easy work of soup with a handheld blender.

Make easy work of soup with a handheld blender. (Wayfair)

The Cuisinart Smart Stick is perfect for whipping cream for dessert or vegetables into a soup without the added hassle and mess of using a blender. The blender comes with three mixing cups.

Cuisinart countertop blender: on sale for $73.00

Original price: $180.00

Try this blender/ food processor combo.

Try this blender/ food processor combo. (Wayfair)

This Cuisinart blender can be used for a variety of tasks, including making smoothies, soups, and baby food. It also comes with a fully functioning food processor. This model can chop raw and cooked foods, including meats, to any consistency. 

Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer: on sale for $79.99

Original price: $119.99

Use a stand mixer for all of your baking needs.

Use a stand mixer for all of your baking needs. (Wayfair)

This Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer can mix ingredients for baked goods, such as bread dough, cake batter, and whipped cream. It has a four-quart stainless steel bowl, a 300-watt motor, and seven speeds, including a slow first speed for kneading. The mixer also comes with a dough hook, whisk, and flat beater attachments, which are dishwasher-safe.

Patio furniture

Charbroil propane gas grill: on sale for $299.16

Original price: $399.99

Try this propane gas grill with cabinet.

Try this propane gas grill with cabinet. (Wayfair)

Grab a frill on sale during the WayDay event. This Char-Broil Performance Series Three-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cabinet has a stylish design, porcelain-coated cast iron grates, and cabinet storage. It is the perfect extra cooking space when you are preparing a feast.

Charbroil compact electric grill: on sale for $189.88

Original price: $249.99

Try an electric grill if you don't want to mess with propane gas or charcoal.

Try an electric grill if you don't want to mess with propane gas or charcoal. (Wayfair)

This compact electric grill is perfect if you want the convenience of grilling without the hassle of gas or charcoal. This grill uses tru-infrared cooking technology to deliver consistently tender, juicy, and delicious food every time. It is small enough to fit on a patio and large enough to grill up to 12 burgers at a time.

Elland folding Adirondack chair: on sale for $420.00

Original price: $647.96

Get four sturdy chairs in this set.

Get four sturdy chairs in this set. (Wayfair)

This set includes four sturdy, gorgeous outdoor plastic folding adirondack chairs. Use them to lounge with a good book or spend time with guests. The poly material is perfectly complemented by a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

Edrosie Inc lockable deck box: on sale for $143.54

Original price: $173.99

Store your equipment in this cabinet.

Store your equipment in this cabinet. (Wayfair)

Use this waterproof, lockable outdoor deck box to keep your outdoor equipment and tools neat, tidy, and well-organized. This storage cabinet is made of high-strength plastic. It is waterproof, UV-resistant, and corrosion-resistant, suitable for all weather conditions.

Enclo wood privacy screen: on sale for $93.74

Original price: $150.00

Hide unsightly items with this fence.

Hide unsightly items with this fence. (Wayfair)

The Concord Wood Privacy Screen is a stylish solution for enclosing, hiding, or concealing unsightly items around your home or on your driveway. It can conceal trash bins of any size or partition off patio and deck areas.

