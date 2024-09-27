Wayfair announced its fall Way Day sale: These items are on sale early

Get ready to score some amazing deals during Wayfair's Fall Way Day sale. The sale kicks off on Oct. 5 at midnight EST and runs through Oct.7. For three days, you'll find discounts on over one million items and site-wide free shipping.

Enjoy incredible savings on popular brands like Sealy, Shark, and iRobot, known for their quality and reliability. You'll also find deals on Martha Stewart and the Scott Brothers, renowned for their design and functionality. New flash deals will drop every 24 hours, and Wayfair customers will find unbeatable doorbusters from La-Z-Boy, Babyletto, Bissell, CharBroil and more. It is the perfect opportunity to grab some great discounts.

Here are 24 items that are on sale early to get you started:

Mattresses

Dining chairs

Sofas

Kitchen appliances

Patio furniture

Original price: $1,169.00

Sealy's Cool 12-inch medium memory foam mattress with cool technology uses CopperChill technology to promote a cooler, more comfortable sleep. The mattress has layers of memory foam that conform to your body and provide support. The top layer is infused with CopperChill technology.

Original price: $1,099.00

This Sealy Dreamlife 14-inch hybrid mattress-in-a-box is designed to help you sleep comfortably and wake up feeling refreshed. It's made with SealyComfort gel memory foam, which is said to adapt to your body.

Original price: $819.00

Switch to the Wayfair Sleep 14-inch cooling gel hybrid mattress for a mattress designed to provide a comfortable and cool sleep experience. The mattress combines gel-infused memory foam with a wrapped-coil innerspring system.

Original price: $369.99

Wayfair Sleep's 13.5-inch gel memory Foam mattress is a medium-firm, cooling mattress designed to provide support and a comfortable sleep temperature. It is shipped rolled in a box and expands to its original shape within 72 hours of being unboxed and unrolled.

WHEN IS AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS?

Original price: $664.99

Make these beautiful Martha Stewart Winfield dining chairs part of your permanent seating arrangement. This set of two upholstered dining chairs with a reclaimed finish on the solid wood legs has a sleek and clean design that complements any dining room style.

Original price: $219.99

The Twillery Co.'s Minehead upholstered set of four side dining chairs has a modern silhouette in a mid-century-inspired style that prioritizes comfort. They are easy to assemble and make the perfect set of side chairs.

Original price: $399

This set of two Sharon upholstered side chairs gets high reviews from Wayfair customers for their look and superior quality. The chairs feature an angular, mid-century modern silhouette. Each chair is made from solid wood with a warm brown finish.

Original price: $289.99

This four-piece set of chairs features a wood frame that rests on four angled, tapered metal legs with an oak-look finish for a sleek modern vibe. The scoop seat and back are wrapped in polyester and filled with foam to provide the proper support as you sit.

Original price: $336.99

The Anylia Upholstered Sofa is spacious and comfortable. Its solid and engineered wood frame is upholstered in the neutral hue of your choice. Plush square cushions with piped detailing are filled with foam for lots of support, especially in smaller spaces.

Original price: $729.99

There is nothing like a stunning sofa to add elegance to your holiday decor. The Kaynin sofa has a modern and elegant design and is made of high-quality materials that are durable and have a long service life.

Original price: $2,102

The Lucia sofa is made to order and has a traditional look with recessed arms, long rectangular cushions, and piped details. It is stain, UV, mold, and mildew resistant, and fade resistant.

Original price: $749.99

This Novelle convertible sofa by Etta Avenue is perfect for hosting overnight guests. Its convertible 3-click technology and modern split-back design let you easily adjust from the sofa, lounger, and bed positions in one simple swoop.

Original price: $379.99

This small-scale sectional sofa comfortably seats three people and is a great choice for smaller spaces. The modular design includes a sofa and a chaise.

Original price: $79.99

Buy this Martha Stewart Gatwick seven-quart cast iron round Dutch oven to cook a variety of meals. It is durable and can be used on the stovetop or in the oven.

5 EASY KITCHEN UPDATES YOU CAN MAKE FOR UNDER $100

Original price: $179.99

This non-toxic ceramic nonstick cookware set includes 10 pots and pans made from heavy-gauge aluminum. The ceramic nonstick interior is free of harmful chemicals. The set features a porcelain enamel exterior and gold-toned stainless steel handles. It is oven-safe.

Original price: $1,329.97

This wine refrigerator takes up a compact area as a freestanding unit or is installed under the counter in your kitchen or bar area. The fridge keeps 18 wine bottles and 56 cans of beverages at ideal storage conditions.

Original price: $90.00

The Cuisinart Smart Stick is perfect for whipping cream for dessert or vegetables into a soup without the added hassle and mess of using a blender. The blender comes with three mixing cups.

Original price: $180.00

This Cuisinart blender can be used for a variety of tasks, including making smoothies, soups, and baby food. It also comes with a fully functioning food processor. This model can chop raw and cooked foods, including meats, to any consistency.

Original price: $119.99

This Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer can mix ingredients for baked goods, such as bread dough, cake batter, and whipped cream. It has a four-quart stainless steel bowl, a 300-watt motor, and seven speeds, including a slow first speed for kneading. The mixer also comes with a dough hook, whisk, and flat beater attachments, which are dishwasher-safe.

Original price: $399.99

Grab a frill on sale during the WayDay event. This Char-Broil Performance Series Three-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cabinet has a stylish design, porcelain-coated cast iron grates, and cabinet storage. It is the perfect extra cooking space when you are preparing a feast.

Original price: $249.99

This compact electric grill is perfect if you want the convenience of grilling without the hassle of gas or charcoal. This grill uses tru-infrared cooking technology to deliver consistently tender, juicy, and delicious food every time. It is small enough to fit on a patio and large enough to grill up to 12 burgers at a time.

Original price: $647.96

This set includes four sturdy, gorgeous outdoor plastic folding adirondack chairs. Use them to lounge with a good book or spend time with guests. The poly material is perfectly complemented by a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

Original price: $173.99

Use this waterproof, lockable outdoor deck box to keep your outdoor equipment and tools neat, tidy, and well-organized. This storage cabinet is made of high-strength plastic. It is waterproof, UV-resistant, and corrosion-resistant, suitable for all weather conditions.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $150.00

The Concord Wood Privacy Screen is a stylish solution for enclosing, hiding, or concealing unsightly items around your home or on your driveway. It can conceal trash bins of any size or partition off patio and deck areas.