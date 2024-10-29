Wayfair's Black Friday Preview event lets you save big, earlier

Wayfair is kicking off its Black Friday sales early with a preview sale. This year, grab big deals across several categories, including soft furnishings, kitchenware, living room furniture and more. For the next few weeks, enjoy low prices and stock up on everything you need for your home and kitchen ahead of the holiday shopping rush. The sale ends on Nov. 7, so shop now to have your items delivered in time for Thanksgiving.

Here are 20 great early Black Friday deals you can't afford to miss:

Living room furniture

Seasonal decor

Home decor

Kitchenware

Original price: $919.99

This convertible sofa adds spare sleeping space and glam style to a living room. It is designed to seat two as a couch, so it converts into a twin-sized bed that is optimal for overnight guests. Reviewers love that it is a comfortable and stylish addition to their living space.

Original price: $699.99

This compact Wade Logan Arval Upholstered Sleeper Sofa is the perfect solution for extra guests you may be having over. It's equipped with a USB port to charge your devices while you relax, and an LED strip on the bottom that works as a colorful night light.

Original price: $299.99

This convertible sofa is another space-saving piece that easily opens into an extra sleeping space. Its design will add a modern touch to your living space.

Original price: $384

This armchair delivers a casual and coastal aesthetic to your bedroom or living room. The armchair has a kiln-dried wood frame with a brown finish, and sits on splayed legs for a mid-century modern look. It is a perfect addition to a reading nook or extra seating by the fireplace.

Original price: $879.99

Elevate your living space with this cool Velvet Convertible Sofa. It transforms into a twin-size bed and is ideal for welcoming overnight guests.

Original price: $199

This pre-lit reindeer and Santa's sleigh decoration set will bring the wow factor to your garden decorations this holiday season. The sturdy steel frame and waterproof tinsel enable the product to be used outdoors with high stability and durability.

Original price: $145

This glamorous wreath features a sprinkling of mixed red berries, natural pine cones, red and gold ornaments, and a big red and gold ribbon. It is the perfect way to welcome the holiday season.

Original price: $128.99

The 9-foot greenery garland is long enough to decorate doors, mantles or banisters easily. Each of the 200 tips is modeled after a pine tree, and the green design creates a Christmas wonderland around your home.

Original price: $89.99

This oversized, light-up nutcracker is crafted with a wireframe and stands over five feet tall, inviting guests to your holiday castle. The figurine is lit up with over 100 clear white lights inside.

Original price: $240.99

The angel's silhouette plays a horn for a Christmas look and feel. This freestanding angel decoration is crafted from a combination of metal and fabric and includes a sparkly hue for a traditional touch.

Original price: $155.99

This wall shelf is ideal for its functionality and appearance. It features a pipe-style frame awash in a dark brown finish, which blends easily in a variety of color schemes. Its three tiers provide ample space to store and showcase photographs, books and other decorative favorites.

Original price: $354.99

This round contemporary accent mirror has a stylized spherical iron frame finished with an antique metallic foil. The keyhole hook fixture, located on the back of the mirror, allows for simple hanging on your wall. Use this mirror to decorate any room or space for the perfect combination of modern glam and flair.

Original price: $39.99

Upgrade your living room space with these Chenille throw pillow covers. They will be a great addition to your couch and give your home a modern look.

Original price: $99.99

These high-quality, hand-made floating shelves are made of pine boards that achieve a three-inch thickness. Each shelf bracket can hold up to 75 pounds per stud.

Original price: $73.99

Accessorize your home with these pumpkin throw pillows for a touch of style. They come in a bright hue and are perfect for lightening up your sofa and home decor.

Original price: $79.99

The 13.2-gallon trash can features a sensor range that lifts the lid automatically. When out of sensor range, the lid will automatically close. There is no need to touch the trash can. The ring liner will hold and conceal the trash bag within the trash can.

Original price: $180

With this knife set, you get eight 4.5-inch stainless-steel steak knives packaged in a stylish wooden gift box. The tapered design from the blade to the handle provides a comfortable ergonomic grip, perfect for slicing through thick cuts of meat.

Original price: $167.97

This countertop ice maker features a self-cleaning function and can make nine pieces of bullet-shaped ice in eight minutes and up to 26 pounds in 24 hours. It is portable and compact.

Original price: $31

These beautifully etched glasses will make a great addition to your collection. They have a festive flair that is perfect for adorning any table setting.

Original price: $630

This elegant Oletto pull-down kitchen faucet features a modern design with a brass body. The single-lever kitchen sink faucet handle has a 90-degree forward rotation for installation in tight spaces. Pre-attached water lines and mounting hardware are included.