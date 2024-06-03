Warm weather wear you should have on your next cruise

Cruises are luxurious vacations that let you relax in the sun for days while sailing the seas. You need to make sure you pack for all kinds of situations when cruising. You’re on a cruise ship for much of the trip, so forgetting any essentials means you’re out of luck.

Having the right clothes on board means you’re prepared for any weather. Warm weather cruises require a combination of comfort clothes and a few nicer options for dinners or events you want to attend.

Our list has must-have warm weather wear every vacationer needs on a cruise.

You’ll find a pool, or if you’re lucky, a few pools on board your cruise ship. Plus, cruises make stops at islands with plenty of beaches, so make sure you have a swimsuit with you.

Old Navy has affordable, fun bathing suits for women, like this floral one-piece. Men can find a variety of well-made swim shorts in different colors from Fair Harbor.

A cover-up helps when you’re walking to and from the pool or the beach. Find a comfortable Bohemian cover-up dress from Lulus for under $50. O’Neill also has a collection of floral women’s cover-ups that just wrap around your shoulders.

Sleeping well on a cruise ship starts with the right pajamas. Cruise goers on cruises in warm climates should focus on light, comfortable sleepwear like this women’s tank and shorts set from Splendid. Men can also find an affordable sleepwear set in a dozen colors from Amazon.

There may be times on cruises when it rains or is colder. You’re in the middle of the ocean after all. Having a jacket is a good idea, even on a cruise.

Amazon has simple women’s jackets in a variety of colors for under $40. The aptly named store, The Jacket Maker also has high-end lightweight jackets for men.

Casual shorts you can wear on a daily basis are a must-have to stay comfortable. The Gap has high-waisted linen shorts that provide a comfortable and cool fit. Men looking for stretchy, comfy shorts can find them at L.L. Bean.

Whether you’re walking around the boat or on one of the many excursions, a nice pair of sandals keeps your feet from hurting. Grab a pair of Underarmour sandals in over a dozen colors from Amazon. Amazon also has walking sandals that support your feet.

Do you plan to hike or walk along rougher terrain? You’ll need to trade in your sandals for a good pair of sneakers. Some of the most comfortable walking shoes are New Balances, which you can find in different styles and colors right on the New Balance site.

You can also get Nike’s from Dick’s Sporting Goods, another well-known comfort brand.

During cruises, there are often nice dinners you can attend, or shows to see. You may want a business casual shirt for some of the nicer events. Macy’s has plenty of women’s button-ups that are colorful while still being professional. Charles Tyrwhitt has non-iron button-ups for men looking for a comfortable business look.

Along with a button-up or a less casual shirt, you should consider bringing a business casual pair of pants. The Gap is the perfect place to find women’s pants that are sleek while still being comfortable. Men’s Warehouse has men’s business pants in all kinds of styles and fits.

Everyday wear on a cruise mostly involves shorts and t-shirts. Find colorful men’s graphic tees for under $15 at Old Navy. Women can find graphic tank tops or solid-color tank tops for under $20 on Amazon.