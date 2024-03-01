10 items you need for your next beach vacation, and the beaches you should visit

There's a reason millions of people flock to the beach every year. Beach vacations offer sun, soft sand and a chance to finally relax. It’s hard to be stressed when you’re soaking in the sun and listening to the crashing waves.

In order to help you gear up for your next beach vacation, we’ve got a list of must-have items that can make your time at the beach even more enjoyable. Plus, we’ve got a list of ten affordable beach towns that offer some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world.

Items you need for your beach vacation

If you’re prepping for your next beach vacation, grab a few essentials from our list below and pack your bags early.

WEKAPO Beach Blanket $29.98 to $39.98

A beach blanket is a staple for any beach vacation. This giant beach blanket can hold a few people, or you can opt for one that holds your entire friend group! If you want to add some luxury to your beach trips, Sand Cloud also offers giant, beautiful beach blankets that will last a lifetime.

OhO Smart Glasses with Bluetooth Speaker $45.99

So you can make sure you don’t lose your expensive headphones, consider sporting sunglasses with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. These glasses, which come in multiple different colors, provide shade and your entertainment all in one.

For more high-tech glasses, Revo offers Bluetooth sunglasses worth checking out.

Cascade Mountain Tech Beach Chair $36.12 was $54.99

If you prefer a chair rather than a beach towel, this mountain tech beach chair is easy to fold up and carry to the beach. Choose the color that fits your vibe and have a relaxing place to sit all day long.

For other beach chair options, you can find options at Walmart.

BenSorts Pillow Sandals $22.99 to $26.99

When you’re lounging on the beach all day, you need a comfy pair of sandals to get you from your hotel to the beach. These unisex sandals are designed to make you feel like you’re walking on pillows, and come in every color under the sun.

For a larger selection of beach sandals, check out what OluKai has to offer.

Bodysurf Beach Bags $29.99

Rather than trying to carry all your belongings in your hands, stuff everything into this oversized beach bag. You can choose either a medium or large size, depending on what you plan to bring on vacation with you.

Alternatively, Bogg Bags are waterproof, stylish beach bags that can help you carry anything and everything.

UNO Splash Card Game $12.18

A good game of UNO on the beach can be a blast, but regular cards can be destroyed by the water. This splash-resistant version of UNO is made from plastic, ensuring you can keep the fun going, no matter how close you get to the waves.

Frequent Walmart shoppers can also find UNO and other waterproof games online.

Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch $9.99

The last thing you want on your beach vacation is to destroy your phone by accidentally getting it wet at the beach. This pair of waterproof phone pouches can easily protect your phone from bad weather or crashing waves.

For a wider variety of waterproof phone case options, check out Case Mate.

Beach Drink Cupholder $13.99 was $16.99

To avoid getting sand in your nice cold drinks, these drink cupholders can be placed on the sand and stay sturdy. This seven-pack can be passed out to all your friends.

For a different style of drink cupholder, visit Walmart to see all your options.

Maelstrom Cooler Backpack $39.99

A cooler backpack makes carrying your favorite beverages to the beach easy. Plus, it can double as a carry-on before you get to your destination.

For other stylish cooler backpacks, Igloo offers long-lasting options.

Hikenture Beach Pillow with Removable Cover $20.99 was $25.99

Naps on the beach are some of the best naps you’ll have. To make the experience even more enjoyable, an inflatable beach pillow can help you relax. This pillow has a removable cover that can easily be washed, and the whole pillow can be deflated for easy storage.

You can also find affordable beach pillow options at Ballast, an outdoor gear company.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Beach towns you need to check out

If you’re planning your next beach trip, there’s no shortage of places to visit.

This list below includes 10 of the most popular beach towns, both in the U.S. and abroad.

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head is home to white sand beaches and is a golfers' paradise. It's one of the most beautiful beach towns on the East Coast. The Coastal Discovery Museum is one of the town's main attractions and includes heritage buildings, trees and themed gardens.

Islamorada, Florida

Islamorada is a village in Florida that is made up of six of the Florida Keys. It’s well-known for its beautiful coral reefs and pristine beaches. It’s famous for its snorkeling options and has a large selection of private boat tours.

Jekyll Island, Georgia

Jekyll Island is a 5,500-acre protected island that has never been fully developed, making it perfect for tourists looking to spend time in a tropical paradise. You can visit a turtle sanctuary while you’re there, ride on over 20 miles of bike paths or just enjoy the huge stretch of beaches.

Maldives

Sandwiched between the coast of India and Africa, the Maldives are home to crystal-clear waters and multiple islands you can visit. To get a taste of what the locals eat, you can visit the local Male market.

There’s also scuba diving, tons of water sports — and you can try swimming with manta rays or sharks.

Silver Beach, Michigan

Located in St. Joseph, Michigan, Silver Beach is a 1,600-foot beach that is perfect for family vacations.

The beach has a huge carousel and there’s also the St. Joseph lighthouse, plenty of good eats and a local art center.

Isla Verde, Puerto Rico

Isla Verde contains three huge beaches and multiple resorts. Located right outside of San Juan, there’s plenty to do when you want a break from the sun. There are multiple casinos you can visit and an endless number of restaurants to choose from.

Marigot Bay, Saint Lucia

Marigot Bay is a Caribbean paradise, and one of the most popular resort spots in the area. The beaches are shadowed by high mountain peaks and there are countless boat tours to choose from to see everything the island has to offer. You can take a trip through the rainforest, see waterfalls and take a rejuvenating mud bath.

Gulf Shores, Alabama

On Alabama’s gulf coast is Gulf Shores, complete with a state park, expansive beaches and a pier worth a visit. For animal lovers, the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge offers turtle sightings, many species of birds and a variety of other local creatures.

For families, there’s the Pirate Island Adventure golf course and Tropic Falls theme park.

Coronado, California

Coronado is a resort city in San Diego Bay, known for the Victorian Hotel del Coronado, a luxurious hotel that opened in 1888. Right across from the hotel is Coronado Beach, a surfing destination. The beach even has an off-leash dog section.

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket is a gorgeous, old city with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. You can visit historical landmarks like the Big Buddha Phuket and Bangala Road filled with pubs, street food and delicious restaurants.

Right across the street is one of the most popular beaches, Patong Beach.