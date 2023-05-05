Expand / Collapse search
Vulgar or beautiful? Very curvy mermaid statue is making waves as residents debate

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Artists at the Luigi Rosso Art School in Monopoli, Italy, work on a mermaid statue that is located in Piazza Rita Levi-Montalcini in the City of Monopoli. Residents there weigh in on whether the statue is appropriate for public display. (Courtesy of the Luigi Rosso Art School)

Vulgar or beautiful? – See this very curvy state in Italy – and what residents are saying. Continue reading…

‘Great gratitude’ – See how much this teen received in scholarships, and what his final college decision is. Continue reading…

'Behaving strangely' – Check out this serious warning regarding bats and rabies after woman is bitten. Continue reading…

See what the National Park Service in California warned after a woman was bitten by a bat acting "strangely." (Getty Images)

'No excuses' – A New York man is asking this of others to benefit people with brain cancer. Continue reading…

'Proud of my coverage' – This 13-year-old runs a news program from his bedroom – and thousands tune in. Continue reading…

Granting access? - Is Apple allowing kids to get to your credit cards? Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – Don't miss a new interview! Continue reading…

Dana Perino's new series "Short Questions" for Fox News Digital offers surprising insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Harold Ford, one of the rotating co-hosts of "The Five." (Fox News)

'Never could have imagined' – !00-year-old Holocaust survivor does this at Yankees/Rays game. Continue reading…

‘Died and gone to heaven’  – This man ‘identifies' as British - see why he’s so happy. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

