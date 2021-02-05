Virginia woman wows Facebook with 'Target Dress Challenge' likening pandemic to prairie life

It’s hard work weathering winter during a pandemic, so one Virginia woman decided to have a little fun with a hilarious photo shoot celebrating life on her "frontier."

The so-called #TargetDressChallenge has taken off on social media in recent months, with 7,700 posts currently tagged on Facebook. Savvy shoppers have been amused by the long-sleeve, tea-length, floral frocks sold by the superstore, teasing that the dresses seem suited for pioneer life — or a pandemic. To bring the challenge to life, men and women have been staging silly photo shoots in the dresses, drawing parallels between the challenges of 19th century farm life and today.

TEACHER WHO MADE BERNIE SANDERS' MITTENS NOW WORKING WITH VERMONT TEDDY BEAR COMPANY

Last week, Lesley Butterfield shared her own spin on the #TargetDressChallenge, posting stoic photos of herself playing the part in a rust-colored "prairie" dress. The Roanake woman’s hysterical photo shoot – and the story that followed – have since gone wildly viral with over 27,000 shares and 10,000 comments.

"I saw the dress challenge online and thought it was a hoot… Little did I expect to snag the dress at Target on clearance a few days later when I was picking up milk and bread!" Butterfield told Fox News on Friday. "I decided to give it a shot because I think we all can appreciate comic relief during these times."

Explaining that she already had a lot of farmhouse décor and antiques around the house, the mom not only had ready-made props, but a personal connection to the history.

"My ancestors were pioneers so I am somewhat familiar with the circumstances of frontier life," she said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Playfully describing the Target dresses "as ugly as homemade sin," Buttefield shared a faux-journal entry titled "Day 332 of Pandemic." In it, she chronicled a fictional day in the life in the Old West, imagining herself burning rhubarb cobbler, churning butter and guiding her kids through a grand "5 minutes of homeschool."

The story struck a chord online, and thousands of Facebook users applauded her post, praising her wit and ingenuity.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"I had no clue it would take off like it did!" Butterfield told Fox News. "I think so many of us are living a very isolated life right now and feel like we are alone in the wilderness. Between working full-time, being a single mom to 4 kids, and trying to facilitate virtual schooling, I certainly feel overwhelmed sometimes."

"I think people appreciate the fact that humor can be used to help us handle our situation and connect with others in ways that are meaningful and take us out of the daily grind, and puts things into perspective," she mused of the greater impact.

"Plus it was nice to trade my sweatpants for a prairie dress for a change!"