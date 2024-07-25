Virginia pastor cites 'profound' message in Psalm 145 as 'lifeline' in 'darkest times'

A "simple yet profound" verse from the Bible "speaks to the core of our spiritual and physical sustenance, reminding us of God's unwavering provision and care," pastor Işık Abla of Virginia told Fox News Digital.

She referenced Psalm 145:16: "The hand of the Lord feeds us; he answers all our needs."

The verse is from Psalms, a collection of 150 poems, songs and prayers written in ancient Hebrew, according to the website Bible Project. A little less than half these psalms are attributed to King David , about a third are anonymous — and the rest are attributed to a variety of authors.

Psalm 145 is attributed to King David.

Abla is senior pastor of Dream Church International in Virginia Beach and the author of many Christian books . Born in Turkey and raised as a Muslim, she moved to America while fleeing an abusive marriage, as her website notes.

Acknowledging God's constant presence and care for humanity can be difficult, she said.

"In the hustle and bustle of our modern lives, it's easy to forget the profound truths that anchor us in faith and provide solace amid the chaos."

For Abla, this line from Psalm 145 "is not just a comforting phrase for me — it is a lifeline that has seen me through some of the darkest times of my life."

She continued, "As a single mother, I faced challenges that seemed insurmountable. I remember the days when I was broke and struggled to provide for my daughter. There were times when I couldn't see a way forward, yet God always provided. When it seemed there was no way, He made a way."

This was especially true when Abla was diagnosed with cancer, she said.

"The fear and uncertainty were overwhelming, but God brought healing into my life," she said.

"Through the support of doctors, friends and my unwavering faith, I experienced His healing touch. It was a journey that strengthened my faith and deepened my trust in His plan," Abla said.

During "times of deep loneliness," God still came through, she said.

He "provided friends who became like family," Abla said. "Their support and love were tangible reminders of His presence and care."

"In the midst of that despair, God provided shelter for us."

"I'll never forget the period when I was sleeping in my car with my daughter, feeling utterly helpless and lost," she said.

"In the midst of that despair, God provided shelter for us. It was an act of divine intervention that reassured me of His constant watch over us."

God, Abla said, "has been a good, good Father, meeting our needs in ways I could never have imagined."

God's faithfulness, she said, "has been a testament to the truth of Psalm 145."

Anyone struggling today, whether it's financially, mentally or physically, can find strength in this verse, Abla said.

"God sees you, and He is ready to provide," she said.

"His hand is not too short to save, and His love for you is immeasurable."

Even when things seem unclear or hopeless, "God will meet your needs," she said.

"He is the same God who provided for me and my daughter, who healed me, who brought friends into my life, and who gave us shelter," Abla said.

"He will do the same" for others, she said.

God, she said, "is a good, good Father, and His hand will always feed us, answering all our needs."