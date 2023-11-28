Expand / Collapse search
Viral Costco item sparks mixed reviews — plus dermatologists reveal how often you should wash your face daily

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
meal prep storage containers COSTCO

Fans of Costco have joined in on the conversation and are sharing their thoughts about viral glass containers that are available for purchase at the wholesaler. (Getty Images/Costco.com)

MIXED REVIEWS – Costco shoppers are igniting a conversation about a set of glass storage containers that are reportedly selling out fast. Continue reading...

WEDDING DRAMA – Sisters are pitted against each other as the bride wants a "child-free" event. Continue reading...

FACING FACTS – How often should you wash your face? Dermatologists reveal the truth. Continue reading...

how oftern to wash your face split

If you want to avoid dullness, breakouts, inflammation and irritation, wash your face two times a day for overall skin health. (iStock)

STOCKING STUFFER STEALS – Here are 5 cool Christmas stocking stuffer ideas. Grab them today on Amazon. Continue reading...

HOT NAME TRENDS – How Taylor Swift, "Wednesday" and "Barbie" are inspiring the baby name game and parents-to-be. Continue reading...

YUM OR YUCK? – Though some may be grossed out by the fishy taste, one culinary expert calls anchovies "flavor powerhouses." Here are delicious things you can do with salty anchovies. Continue reading...

anchovy split

Did you know that anchovies are used to make Worcestershire sauce? Here are three more umami-packed recipes that use this salty fish. (iStock)

GOOGLE AI – The head of Google Bard reveals to Fox News Digital how generative AI is already enhancing daily life. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

