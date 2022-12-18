Veterans get a big helping hand from country star Luke Bryan and former MLB player Adam LaRoche

Luke Bryan, country music singer, and Adam Laroche, former Major League Baseball player and now chair of the E3 Ranch Foundation, appeared on the Fox News Channel on Sunday to discuss how they're supporting America's combat veterans, heroes and more.

Bryan decided to give away a "beloved truck" — and raise money for the 3E Ranch Foundation in Kansas.

But the way they did it is what makes for a great story.

"Two cool dudes doing great things," co-host Pete Hegseth of "Fox & Friends Weekend" noted on Sunday about the men's work for America's heroes.

"I got hung up in Nashville a while back — I had some flight issues," explained Laroche about the men's joint efforts.

"And my daughter actually said … [She] gave me the great idea to go to Luke's house when we knew he was out of town," he added.

"I know he always leaves the keys to his truck in the truck, in the garage."

So he "put a plan together" and "stole it" — and "then one thing led to another and thought it would be good to give it away" to raise money for charity.

"So the train is down the track — but it’s all in amazing fun [and] all for a good cause."

"First of all," said Luke Bryan about the incident and its aftermath, "this is the rawest you’ll ever see me on TV."

He added, "I mean, I'm at my hunting camp and he just flies in and tells me, ‘We’re on "Fox & Friends" in the morning’ — so this is what I have to deal with when [teaming up] with Adam," he added, laughing.

"So, yeah, he steals my truck, out of my garage, as an attempt — because I haven’t been able to hunt with him over the past few years," added Bryan.

And "as a ploy for me to have to come hunt with him, I’ve gotta go retrieve my truck. So I think I’m going to get my truck — well, then he and my wife team up, and then I find out that my truck is being given away."

Added Bryan, "And once you go to all your social media outlets, and you have celebrities thanking me for giving my truck away, you can’t take it back. So the train is down the track — but it’s all in amazing fun [and] all for a good cause."

And "now we're" in the middle of it, he said.

The E3 Ranch Foundation "serves combat veterans, fights against human trafficking, and provides support during humanitarian crises globally."

He added, "I was very happy to be tricked and fooled and manipulated" for a good cause, he made clear.

"I'm not the only one to blame here," said LaRoche. "His wife … was all in" on the prank, said LaRoche.

Bryan noted that yes, his wife is "the queen of pranks now."

The E3 Ranch Foundation, founded in 2017, is about hosting "soldiers out at the ranch" and "helping them heal" — and the group also fights against human trafficking.

Laroche "quit baseball" to help America's veterans, noted Hegseth.

Laroche and his wife Jennifer started the ranch together.

It "serves combat veterans, fights against human trafficking, and provides support during humanitarian crises globally. This three-pronged approach to ‘humbly serving others’ has evolved in a way that only God could orchestrate," the group notes on its website.

The ranch is located in Fort Scott, Kansas.

The foundation also explains: "So how do serving veterans, fighting against human sex-trafficking and aiding during international humanitarian crises intersect? We have been incredibly fortunate to have many warriors come to the ranch who have spent their career working with our country's most elite units."

It adds, "These professionals have spent years, even decades in the darkest places of the world. Now many of them are able to use those skills and their networks to help support our efforts."

Anyone can find out more details by visiting the group's website at e3ranch.com.

