Vegan bride slammed after banning meat-eating guests, mom, from wedding: ‘We don’t want to host murderers’

This bride wants her guests to make a lifelong vow of their own — to never eat meat again.

A vegan bride is catching heat on social media after she made the decision to disinvite any guest who did not adopt a vegan lifestyle permanently.

According to a since-deleted post made by the bride in a vegan Facebook group, the woman had originally requested all of her guests to eat from a vegan menu at her wedding. However, she later took it a step further and made her guests agree to fully give up meat and animal byproducts, even after her nuptials were over.

VAPING IN WEDDING PHOTOS IS NEW VIRAL TREND, ACCORDING TO TWITTER

“Just for some context, some family members were told they are not invited to my wedding because we don’t want to host murderers,” she wrote in Vegan Revolution, news.com.au reported. “Our wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of our lives.”

Among those given the axe were the bride’s mother and two of her cousins, who were reportedly set to be bridesmaids.

The bride defended her decision, stating her family had never been supportive of her restrictive diet.

“When I broke the news to them, all I got was attacked because I don’t want the weight of having people that still kill animals (the very beings we are trying to protect) at my wedding on my conscience,” the bride wrote.

Several like-minded vegans praised her actions on social media.

“Imagine the same but with meat eater instead of vegan ‘meat eater bride..’ "If you need more reasons to hate Meaters,” one wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Good! F--- ‘em,” another commented on Twitter.

However, more seemed to slam the bride for cutting out family members from celebrating her special day with her.

“As a vegan, this is messed up, … you can’t go around calling your family murderers!” one person reportedly wrote in the since-deleted Facebook group thread.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She is out of her mind. I’d be happy to cut her off of my life if I were the family,” another wrote, news.com.au reported.

It was not reported when the wedding is planned to take place, or if the bride went through with her extreme guest list.