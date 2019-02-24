Vaping in wedding photos is new viral trend, according to Twitter

Holy smokes!

Nothing shows off your love for one another on your wedding day quite like exhaling large plumes of vape smoke into each other’s faces – at least that seems to be the case with these couples.

A new trend for young couples has been making the rounds on Twitter, showing wedding parties blowing smoke into the air – and at each other – while posing for photos.

While plenty on social media have been posting pictures of couple’s enjoying a breath of vape air, the responses have been pretty negative.

Though it does not seem that those on social media are fans of the smoky trend, there apparently is enough interest in the vaping wedding idea to spark an entire industry of vaping wedding planners and vaping wedding etiquette guides put out by various vaping websites.

The amount of information available on the topic of wedding vaping seems as if the viral trend is here to stay. And we’re not just blowing smoke.