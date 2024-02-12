Expand / Collapse search
Relationships

How to say 'Happy Valentine's Day,' 'I love you' and more in 6 different languages

Say (or write) common Valentine's Day phrases in French, Italian and other languages this year

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Valentine's Day is a holiday full of chocolate, flowers and, of course, extra love.

Often, a sweet note written to your honey in a Valentine's Day card is finalized and enclosed with an "I love you."

If you want to spice things up this year, sharing a loving phrase, verbally or through written word in a different language, can be a unqiue and impactful way to express your love.

Whether your special someone speaks a different language or not, using loving phrases in French, Spanish or Italian, for example, is guaranteed to impress.

Woman reads Valentine's Day card

Add a unique twist to a Valentine's Day card by saying "I love you" in a different language. (iStock)

Read on to learn about how to say common Valentine's Day phrases in different languages.

  1. French
  2. Spanish
  3. Portuguese
  4. Italian
  5. Norwegian
  6. Dutch

1. French

Happy Valentine's Day: Joyeuse saint Valentin

I love you: Je t’aime 

My love: Mon amour 

Other words and phrases 

You're the love of my life: Tu es l'amour de ma vie

I adore you: Je t’adore

I love you with all my heart: Je t'aime de tout mon coeur

You are my sunshine: Tu es moan soleil

2. Spanish 

Happy Valentine's Day: Feliz día de San Valentín

I love you: Te quiero, Te amo 

My love: Mi amor 

Other words and phrases 

Kiss me: Bésame

I adore you: Te adoro

My life: Mi vida

Heart: Corazón

I miss you: Te echo de memos 

You are the love of my life: Eres el amor de mi vida

3. Portuguese 

Happy Valentine's Day: Feliz Dia dos namorados 

I love you: Eu te amo

My love: Meu amor

Other words and phrases

I adore you: Eu te adoro 

I am crazy about you: Eu sou loca por você

A handmade Valentine greeting card

A homemade card with a heartfelt message is a great way to express your love on Valentine's Day. (iStock)

4. Italian 

Happy Valentine's Day: Buon San Valentino

I love you: Ti amo

My love: Amore mio

Other words and phrases

Beautiful: Bellissmo 

I am in love with you: Mi sono innamorato di te 

I'm crazy about you: Sono piazza di te 

5. Norwegian 

man and woman with valentine

Saying a loving phrase to your significant other on Valentine's Day is a unique way to show your love. (iStock)

Happy Valentine's Day: God Valentinsdag 

I love you: Jeg elsker deg

My love: Min kjærlighet

Other words and phrases 

You're so beautiful: Du er så vakker

Girlfriend/boyfriend: Kjæreste

Kiss: Kysse

My other half: Min andre halvdel

6. Dutch

Happy Valentine's Day: Fijne Valentijnsdag

I love you: Ik hou van je 

My love: Mijn liefje

Other words and phrases 

You're so beautiful: Je bent zo mooi

Kiss: Kus

I miss you: ik mis je

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 