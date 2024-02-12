How to say 'Happy Valentine's Day,' 'I love you' and more in 6 different languages

Valentine's Day is a holiday full of chocolate, flowers and, of course, extra love.
Often, a sweet note written to your honey in a Valentine's Day card is finalized and enclosed with an "I love you."
If you want to spice things up this year, sharing a loving phrase, verbally or through written word in a different language, can be a unqiue and impactful way to express your love.
Whether your special someone speaks a different language or not, using loving phrases in French, Spanish or Italian, for example, is guaranteed to impress.
Read on to learn about how to say common Valentine's Day phrases in different languages.
1. French
Happy Valentine's Day: Joyeuse saint Valentin
I love you: Je t’aime
My love: Mon amour
Other words and phrases
You're the love of my life: Tu es l'amour de ma vie
I adore you: Je t’adore
I love you with all my heart: Je t'aime de tout mon coeur
You are my sunshine: Tu es moan soleil
2. Spanish
Happy Valentine's Day: Feliz día de San Valentín
I love you: Te quiero, Te amo
My love: Mi amor
Other words and phrases
Kiss me: Bésame
I adore you: Te adoro
My life: Mi vida
Heart: Corazón
I miss you: Te echo de memos
You are the love of my life: Eres el amor de mi vida
3. Portuguese
Happy Valentine's Day: Feliz Dia dos namorados
I love you: Eu te amo
My love: Meu amor
Other words and phrases
I adore you: Eu te adoro
I am crazy about you: Eu sou loca por você
4. Italian
Happy Valentine's Day: Buon San Valentino
I love you: Ti amo
My love: Amore mio
Other words and phrases
Beautiful: Bellissmo
I am in love with you: Mi sono innamorato di te
I'm crazy about you: Sono piazza di te
5. Norwegian
Happy Valentine's Day: God Valentinsdag
I love you: Jeg elsker deg
My love: Min kjærlighet
Other words and phrases
You're so beautiful: Du er så vakker
Girlfriend/boyfriend: Kjæreste
Kiss: Kysse
My other half: Min andre halvdel
6. Dutch
Happy Valentine's Day: Fijne Valentijnsdag
I love you: Ik hou van je
My love: Mijn liefje
Other words and phrases
You're so beautiful: Je bent zo mooi
Kiss: Kus
I miss you: ik mis je
