How to say 'Happy Valentine's Day,' 'I love you' and more in 6 different languages

Valentine's Day is a holiday full of chocolate, flowers and, of course, extra love.

Often, a sweet note written to your honey in a Valentine's Day card is finalized and enclosed with an "I love you."

If you want to spice things up this year, sharing a loving phrase, verbally or through written word in a different language, can be a unqiue and impactful way to express your love.

Whether your special someone speaks a different language or not, using loving phrases in French, Spanish or Italian, for example, is guaranteed to impress.

Read on to learn about how to say common Valentine's Day phrases in different languages.

Happy Valentine's Day: Joyeuse saint Valentin

I love you: Je t’aime

My love: Mon amour

Other words and phrases

You're the love of my life: Tu es l'amour de ma vie

I adore you: Je t’adore

I love you with all my heart: Je t'aime de tout mon coeur

You are my sunshine: Tu es moan soleil

Happy Valentine's Day: Feliz día de San Valentín

I love you: Te quiero, Te amo

My love: Mi amor

Other words and phrases

Kiss me: Bésame

I adore you: Te adoro

My life: Mi vida

Heart: Corazón

I miss you: Te echo de memos

You are the love of my life: Eres el amor de mi vida

Happy Valentine's Day: Feliz Dia dos namorados

I love you: Eu te amo

My love: Meu amor

Other words and phrases

I adore you: Eu te adoro

I am crazy about you: Eu sou loca por você

Happy Valentine's Day: Buon San Valentino

I love you: Ti amo

My love: Amore mio

Other words and phrases

Beautiful: Bellissmo

I am in love with you: Mi sono innamorato di te

I'm crazy about you: Sono piazza di te

Happy Valentine's Day: God Valentinsdag

I love you: Jeg elsker deg

My love: Min kjærlighet

Other words and phrases

You're so beautiful: Du er så vakker

Girlfriend/boyfriend: Kjæreste

Kiss: Kysse

My other half: Min andre halvdel

Happy Valentine's Day: Fijne Valentijnsdag

I love you: Ik hou van je

My love: Mijn liefje

Other words and phrases

You're so beautiful: Je bent zo mooi

Kiss: Kus

I miss you: ik mis je

