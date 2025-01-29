Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Deals

Celebrate Valentine's Day with these Fox News Shop finds

Fox News Shop has a selection of gifts perfect for saying "I love you"

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published | Updated
Find the perfect way to say "I love you" at the FOX News Shop.

Find the perfect way to say "I love you" at the FOX News Shop. (Fox Shop)

Celebrate Valentine's Day this year with your favorite news channel. The FOX News Shop has brand new Valentine's Day gifts, merchandise and more that are perfect for saying, "I love you."

Find the perfect gift from the FOX News Shop. The Valentine's Day shop collection includes snuggle blankets, coffee mugs and T-shirts, all designed for maximum comfort and coziness. Get your Fox News merch today, just in time for Valentine's Day

Personalized Hearts Pillow: $31.95

  • Image 1 of 4

    This Hearts Pillow features a heart-themed design on one side. (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 2 of 4

    Get your special pillow with Jesse Watters Primetime on it. (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 3 of 4

    Get Guttfeld! on your special pillow. (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 4 of 4

    Snuggle up with Fox and Friends. (FOX News Shop)

This Hearts Pillow features a heart-themed design on one side and on the other side it is personalized with your favorite show. You can choose from Jesse Watters Primetime, FOX News, Gutfeld!, or FOX and Friends. This pillow is the perfect mix of comfort and personality, making it a special addition to your living room couch or bed.

GIFT LUXURY FOR VALENTINE’S DAY WITH THESE COACH BAGS ON SALE NOW

Personalized Teddy Bear: $52.95

  • Image 1 of 4

    This sweet Valentine's plush has a lot of heart to give. (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 2 of 4

    This Teddy wears a Jesse Watters Primetime t-shirt. (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 3 of 4

    Get your Teddy personalized with FOX and Friends. (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 4 of 4

    You can get it with Gutfeld! too. (FOX News Shop)

Plushies are a fun way to show someone how special they are. If your Valentine is a FOX fan, show them your love with a plush bear featuring a charming heart design tagged with their favorite FOX show, whether it's Jesse Watters Primetime, FOX News, FOX and Friends, or Gutfeld!. This adorable Teddy bear is perfect for Valentine's Day.

Personalized Valentine's t-shirt: $26.95

  • Image 1 of 4

    Wear your hearts t-shirt with Jesse Watters Primetime. (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 2 of 4

    Wear your FOX News pride this Valentine. (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 3 of 4

    Celebrate with Fox and Friends.  (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 4 of 4

    Make Gutfeld! the center of your shirt this Valentine's. (FOX News Shop)

This unisex t-shirt features a heart-themed design perfect for Valentine's Day and is customized with your choice of FOX's hit shows including Jesse Watters Primetime, FOX News, FOX and Friends, or Gutfeld!. It is a must-have for fans of FOX. It is comfortable, stylish and full of personality. It is available in four shades.

SHOW YOUR AMERICAN PRIDE WITH FOX NEWS PROUD AMERICAN MERCH

Personalized Hearts two-tone mug: $16.95

  • Image 1 of 5

    This two-tone mug is perfect to kick off the morning and make it better by personalizing it with your favorite FOX show! (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 2 of 5

    Show off your Jesse Watters Primetime pride. (Fox News Shop)

  • Image 3 of 5

    Get this mug with FOX News printed on the side. (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 4 of 5

    Drink it with a FOX and Friends logo. (Fox News Shop)

  • Image 5 of 5

    Drink your coffee with Gutfeld! (Fox News Shop)

Get this Hearts Two-Tone Mug featuring one of their favorite FOX shows. The heart-filled design is printed with your choice of Jesse Watters Primetime, FOX News, FOX and Friends or Gutfeld!. They will be sipping their coffee while showing off some FOX pride.

Personalized Wine Tumbler: $32.95

  • Image 1 of 2

    The wine tumbler features a patriotic heart graphic on one side. (FOX News Shop)

  • Image 2 of 2

    This personalized double-wall vacuum sealed wine tumbler can be customized. (FOX News Shop)

This personalized double-wall vacuum-sealed wine tumbler is a must-have for FOX enthusiasts. It features a customized design unique to your FOX News commitment, whether it's Jesse Watters Primetime, FOX News, FOX and Friends or Gutfeld!.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

FOX News snuggle blanket: $49.95

Keep cozy under this FOX News blanket.

Keep cozy under this FOX News blanket. (FOX News Shop)

Get cozy under a FOX News Heart Sherpa Blanket. This luxuriously soft blanket features the FOX News logo and is available in a festive pink shade with hearts – perfect for the season of love.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

Deals