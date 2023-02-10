Valentine's Day brain teaser: Can you find the heart hidden in this flower pile?

A graphic artist who designs digital seek-and-find pictures is testing people’s attention to detail with a brain teaser that features a single "tiny heart" hidden in a pile of flowers in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Gergely Dudás, of Budapest, Hungary, has shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which depicts the arguably hard-to-find pink heart surrounded by a sea of pink flowers.

Loving animals are sprinkled throughout the design, including two hugging bears, two cuddled-up birds, a fox handing a tulip-like bouquet to another fox and a cat enamored with its own reflection.

Red and white butterflies occasionally appear throughout the multi-patterned seek-and-find.

Dudás has posted his heart and flower seek-and-find picture on social media on multiple occasions and many users have reported that they’ve found the puzzle challenging.

"The hardest so far but still found it," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"I had to have help but I still loved this cute puzzle," another commenter shared.

"Found it in a few [seconds]," a Facebook user claimed.

Can’t find the tiny heart?

See the answer on Dudás' website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2021/02/tiny-heart-solution.html.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

n the past, Dudás has created other brain teasers to honor current events including Queen Elizabeth II's passing and annual celebrations such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and back-to-school season.

His seek-and-find artwork has also been featured in miniature prints.