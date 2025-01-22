Unique Valentines your kids can hand out to their class

With Valentine’s Day comes the school parties and children’s valentines. The yearly tradition allows kids to express their friendship and appreciation for their classmates by choosing fun and creative Valentine’s cards and treats. They’re an excellent way for children to spread kindness and smiles throughout their classroom.

When choosing Valentine’s cards for the class, kids and parents can look for options that reflect the child’s interests or popular trends. Whether it's superheroes, animals, fidgets or beloved TV characters, there’s a design to suit every child. Many sets also include blank spaces for kids to write personalized notes, adding an extra special touch. Here are ten Valentine’s ideas kids can hand out to their classmates.

Superhero cards are perfect for kids who love action and adventure. They showcase iconic characters and inspire excitement and confidence in recipients. Take, for example, this Superman card set with stickers at Walmart . Superman is a classic choice that never goes out of style! Plus, it comes with 32 cards, so it’s suitable for a larger classroom size. Spiderman is also a popular choice and a steal at under $3 for the set! This set of cards at Amazon features six superhero-inspired designs and even comes with keychains. It’s under $20 for a set of 24.

Animal-themed cards are a delightful choice for kids who adore their furry friends. These Zhanmai puppy and kitty cards feature heartwarming illustrations and playful puns with a dog house shape, making them adorable and amusing. They come with little figurines kids can take home and play with, too! We know kids love emojis so you can grab this puppy emoji-inspired card set for $15.99.

Scratch-off cards add an element of surprise and creativity to Valentine’s exchanges. Kids can personalize these Mello Smello gamer controller cards at Walmart with a secret message or drawing, making them fun and interactive to share with classmates. If your child’s a jokester, pick up this 40-pack of scratch-offs that contain funny jokes that have to be scratched to reveal the answer. Or even better, opt for a scratch-n-sniff version that reveals the yummy scent of chocolate.

Candy-included cards are a classic favorite that combines a sweet treat with a heartfelt message. These Dum-Dum lollipop cards make Valentine’s Day even sweeter – and you get 50 at Walmart for under $5, so they’re an affordable option, too. Want to go the candy route in a class with food allergies? Instead, try this Hershey-designed set that also includes a pencil!

STEM-themed cards are ideal for young science enthusiasts. With clever phrases and futuristic designs, these Mello Smello outer space cards at Walmart celebrate curiosity and imagination while encouraging a love for learning. Here’s a space-inspired set that allows them to build little figurines out of wood, including designs like a telescope and rocket ship.

Who says glow sticks are just for Halloween? Glow stick cards like this JOYIN set at Amazon add a bright and playful twist to Valentine’s Day. The glowing accessory makes these cards extra unique, and kids will enjoy the novelty of a light-up gift. Neon glowing bracelets are also a fun choice that will stand out.

Sports cards are a fantastic choice for active kids who love games and teamwork. These SYNCFUN cards are a winning choice because they also come with a mini foam hand, making your kid the class MVP. Kids also love mini foam balls they can squeeze and play with, which is exactly what this set at Amazon has.

Pop culture cards are an excellent way for kids to connect with classmates over shared interests and favorite characters. These minion cards from the Despicable Me movies contain adorable yellow characters, stickers, and a mailbox for your child to store all their valentines. Or, for a more literal take on the ‘pop culture’ trend, gift these poppable fidget bracelets with sayings like "so glad you popped into my life!"

Play-Doh or modeling clay sparks imagination and hands-on creativity. These small tubs are perfect for crafting and sculpting fun shapes at home or school and come with donut-inspired cards with fun sayings. Or check out this set , which also comes with a cookie cutter.

