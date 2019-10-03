Underwear thieves stole $4,200 worth of Victoria’s Secret panties in New Jersey, police say
Talk about getting your undies in bundle.
Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have asked the public for help in identifying a trio of thieves who they say recently stole about 400 pairs of underwear, valued at $4,200, from a local Victoria’s Secret.
On Sept. 25, around 7:30 p.m., a woman and two men entered the lingerie retailer’s Marlton location and quickly made off with the pricey heist, the Evesham Police Department (EPD) said on Facebook.
Surveillance footage captured one of the men acting as a lookout near a display table, while the woman and other man filled a large blue paper shopping bag with panties.
The crooks quietly exited the store without interruption, as seen in the minute-long security clip shared by police, which has over 11,000 views to date.
The thieves allegedly shoplifted about 400 pairs of underwear valued at a total of about $4,200, per the Philly Voice.
According to the police department, the trio is “also suspected of committing the same style shoplifting from a Victoria’s Secret Store in Yonkers and Queens, N.Y.”
Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the EPD at 856-983-1116 or through their confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.
There's no word yet on what the Victoria's Secret Angels may think of this devilish stunt.