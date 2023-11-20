Unconventional uses for peanut butter that will amaze you and be surprisingly useful to your day-to-day

Peanut butter, a kitchen staple cherished by many worldwide, isn't just for sandwiches or blending with jelly.

Beyond its typical roles, this creamy concoction has surprisingly unconventional uses.

The idea that peanut butter has uses beyond being a tasty spread might sound like something out of a trivia contest.

'SILKY' PEANUT BUTTER PIE TAKES 20 MINUTES TO PREPARE — AND YOU DON'T NEED AN OVEN: TRY THE RECIPE

Even so, here are alternative uses for peanut butter — from clever household tricks to unexpected problem-solving.

Gum remover DIY bird feeder Leather polish DIY ant trap Squeak-free fix for hinges Hairball aid for pets Fish bait Sticky residue remover Flavorful meat tenderizer Shaving cream

1. Gum remover

Ever found gum stuck to your shoe or, heaven forbid, tangled in your hair?

Peanut butter can step in as an unexpected hero.

Its oily texture and stickiness work wonders at freeing gum from surfaces. Apply a blob of peanut butter to the affected area, let it sit for a while, then gently remove the gum.

Voila! You have gum-free shoes or hair.

2. DIY bird feeder

For bird lovers, peanut butter serves as a fantastic ingredient for crafting homemade bird feeders.

Mix it with birdseed, roll the concoction into balls, and hang the creations outside. Not only does this provide feathered friends with a delectable treat, it also makes for a backyard spectacle.

3. Leather polish

Surprisingly, peanut butter’s natural oils can rejuvenate leather items.

Use a small amount, rub it onto leather shoes, bags or furniture, and buff gently with a cloth.

This method can help restore shine and suppleness to your leather goods, acting as an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to commercial polishes.

4. DIY ant trap

Ant invasion? Peanut butter to the rescue! Create a homemade ant trap by placing small dollops of peanut butter on a plate or jar lid and leaving it near the ant-infested area. Mix the peanut butter with borax or baking soda for an added punch.

The ants will be attracted to the peanut butter. They will ingest the mixture and carry it back to their colony, effectively taking care of the pesky invaders.

5. Squeak-free fix for hinges

Bid farewell to squeaky hinges with a smear of peanut butter.

Apply a thin layer onto the hinge, work it in by opening and closing the door, and wipe away the excess. The oils in the peanut butter act as a lubricant, silencing those irritating squeaks.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

6. Hairball aid for pets

For pet owners dealing with furry friends prone to hairballs, peanut butter offers a natural remedy.

A small amount given to cats or dogs can help move hairballs through their digestive system. Always consult with a vet beforehand to ensure it's safe for your pet.

7. Fish bait

Peanut butter has a surprising appeal to certain fish. Smearing it on lures or using it as bait can attract fish like catfish or carp.

Its smell and stickiness make it an enticing option in your tackle box.

8. Sticky residue remover

Sticker residue clinging stubbornly to surfaces?

Apply peanut butter, let it sit for a few minutes, then gently rub it away. The oils in the peanut butter work to break down the adhesive, making it easier to remove stickers and their residue from various items.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

9. Flavorful meat tenderizer

Believe it or not, peanut butter's enzymes and oils can act as a tenderizer for tougher cuts of meat. Create a marinade with peanut butter, soy sauce and spices, and let the meat soak for a few hours.

The result? A flavorful, tender dish that might just surprise your taste buds.

10. Shaving cream

Out of shaving cream? Fear not! In a pinch, peanut butter can step in as a substitute. Its creamy consistency helps the razor glide smoothly, while its moisturizing properties leave the skin feeling surprisingly soft.

Some claim this works just as well as any store bought shaving cream or gel – but this isn’t true. The peanut butter clogs up the razor and takes a great deal of time to rinse off the blades. Beware of also potentially clogging your shower and forfeiting a clean drain rid of any pests that will feed off of the peanut butter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peanut butter's utility extends far beyond its traditional role as a beloved spread. From household problem-solvers to inventive uses in hobbies and grooming, this humble pantry staple proves to be an all-around handy tool.