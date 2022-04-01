Second group of young Ukrainian cancer patients brought safely to US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second group of young Ukrainian cancer patients have been evacuated to the U.S. where they will be able to continue their treatment in safety.

On Monday, four Ukrainian children with cancer, ranging in age from 6 to 17, arrived at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, along with their 11 relatives, according to a press release from the hospital.

The families traveled from Poland and joined the first group of refugees – made up of four young cancer patients and their 14 family members – who arrived in Memphis on March 21.

Aside from medical care, the patients will all receive "housing, psychological support and counseling to help address social, emotional and cultural needs as they begin to rebuild their lives so far from home," the press release said.

St. Jude is the first U.S. hospital to receive patients from Ukraine. In the release, St. Jude hinted that "more potential patients and families" could come to the U.S. in the future.

Aside from the eight young cancer patients and their families, St. Jude has also helped hundreds of other children with cancer get out of Ukraine so they can receive care safely in Europe and Canada.

As of Tuesday, St. Jude said it had helped more than 730 Ukrainian children with cancer evacuate the country as part of its humanitarian effort called Supporting Action For Emergency Response (SAFER) Ukraine.

St. Jude Global launched SAFER Ukraine in partnership with organizations including Fundacja Herosi in Poland, the Tabletochki Charity Foundation in Ukraine and Polish Society of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the press release said.

In a statement, Dr. James R. Downing, the president and CEO of St. Jude, called the Russia-Ukraine war a "humanitarian tragedy."

"Our ongoing commitment is to ensure children with cancer around the globe have access to lifesaving care," Downing said. "We are honored to help these families resume their children’s lifesaving treatment in safety."

Tony Thomas, a St. Jude board member and son of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas, said in a statement: "We are all inspired by the resilience and courage of the families who are fleeing Ukraine to welcoming hospitals across Europe, Canada, and now to St. Jude."

