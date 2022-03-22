Ukrainian children battling cancer are evacuated to Poland during war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, young Ukrainian cancer patients are getting treatment in a safer place.

More than 400 Ukrainian children with cancer have been evacuated to the Unicorn Clinic of Marian Wilemski in Bocheniec, Poland, according to The Associated Press.

From there, stable patients are then placed in one of about 200 hospitals in 28 countries, where they can continue their treatment in safety, AP reported.

Meanwhile, patients who need more attention are stabilized in Polish hospitals before returning to the clinic. Once they’re able to travel, those patients are also sent on to the hospitals in other countries, according to AP.

Yeva Vakulenko, almost 2 years old, was receiving treatment for leukemia in a Lviv hospital when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The invasion disrupted her treatment and forced her to shelter in the hospital’s basement for hours at a time. Her grandmother and caregiver, Nadia Kryminec, told AP that when doctors gave her granddaughter the opportunity to evacuate to Poland, she immediately took it.

"It is very difficult for children to go somewhere in the middle of the night and sit in the basement for a long time," Kryminec told AP.

"We were told that she was in stable condition, and we should try to go. Otherwise, she is simply doomed to death," she added.

Anna Riabiko, from Poltava, Ukraine, also spoke to AP from the Unicorn Clinic. Riabiko was there with her daughter Lubov, who has neuroblastoma, AP reported.

"Treatment is currently impossible in Ukraine," Riabiko told AP. "Fighting is taking place, there are no doctors, it is impossible to have surgery or chemotherapy. And even maintenance therapy is also impossible to obtain."

"So we had to look for salvation somewhere," she added.

AP reported that St. Jude, the Polish Society of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, Poland's Fundacja Herosi (Heroes Foundation), and the Ukrainain charity Tabletochki have been working together to evacuate young cancer patients since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The World Health Organization said last week that one of the major health challenges resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war is cancer.

"Cancer itself is a problem, but treatment interruptions, stress and risk of infection mean that hundreds of children might die prematurely," Dr. Roman Kizyma, head of the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children’s Medical Centre in Lviv, said, per AP.

AP reported that pediatric oncology patients are first stabilized at the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children’s Medical Centre in Lviv before they are sent across the border into Poland.

