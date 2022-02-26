Dramatic video taken from speeding car shows Ukraine devastation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dramatic video taken outside Kyiv, Ukraine late this week and shared with an American woman living in the U.S. — who shared it with Fox News Digital — shows a view of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine as two people in a car speed along a road, fearful for their lives and praying for the survival of their country.

That video appears at the top of this article.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian-born Katerina Manoff, an American citizen who runs a nonprofit that pairs American volunteers with Ukrainian students, told Fox News Digital that this video was sent to her by people she knows in Ukraine.

They wanted Americans to see it, she said, so people here can understand exactly what they're going through at this moment — and how badly they need help.

Manoff, who lives in Connecticut, described the assault on her native land and its far-reaching impacts as "devastating."

Her nonprofit group, ENGin (pronounced "engine"), pairs American volunteers with Ukrainian students in Ukraine who seek to improve their English-speaking skills.

"They're saying to me, ‘Can you share this with the media?’"

The cross-cultural interactions are all virtual, and there is no charge to participants of Manoff's program.

The organization is donor-funded; participants ranging in age from 13 to 25 "meet" for online conversational practice and cross-cultural connection.

UKRAINIAN-BORN AMERICAN SAYS ‘INNOCENT PEOPLE ARE DYING' IN UKRAINE

Manoff is extremely worried about her family, friends and colleagues in Ukraine.

"We think that what we're doing [at ENGin] is directly fighting what Putin wants," she told Fox News Digital in a phone interview on Friday.

"He's trying to isolate Ukraine. He's threatened by any sort of connections with the West," she said. "And we're building connections directly between young Ukrainians and their peers in the U.S. and Europe and all over the world."

EXPLAINING WAR TO KIDS AS RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: WHAT TO SAY, HOW TO SAY IT

Manoff (enginprogram.org) said she's been speaking with her students who are still in Ukraine, and they're saying to her, "What's going on? Why aren't they [the Americans] helping?"

She said she's told her students, "I am so, so sorry."

She said they've described scenes of "apartment buildings burning, an orphanage that was attacked, a kindergarten that was attacked — and they're saying to me, ‘Can you share this with the media?’"

In a piece she wrote for The Independent this week, Manoff noted, "To be of Ukrainian descent on [in late Feb. 2022] is to be a pseudo-celebrity."

She also wrote, "Messages from friends and classmates pour in. Reporters reach out for a quote or an interview."

"Everyone, without fail, asks if I still have family in Ukraine," said Manoff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As if it makes a difference," she added. "As if not having family there would make the slaughter more bearable somehow."

To see the video referenced in this piece, watch the video at the top of the article.