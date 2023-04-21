UK toddler eats almost anything: Video shows her downing mussels at just 2 years old

A two-year-old in the United Kingdom loves to eat just about anything.

Two-year-old Hallie Archibald of Renfrewshire, Scotland, loves to eat many different kinds of foods — everything from smoked salmon to mussels and olives.

The child's mother is a pharmacist.

The mom told SWNS, a British news service, that she has been giving her young daughter all sorts of selections to prevent the girl from developing food allergies.

"We just offer her our stuff … We’re urging her to try unusual things," the mom told SWNS.

The 31-year-old mother said one of the little girl's staple foods is fish — saying she loves white fish and smoked salmon.

Hallie’s mother would let the little girl — starting at about six months old — try whatever her parents were having for dinner.

At 18 months old, the child tried smoked salmon for the first time after seeing her dad eat it for lunch.

"It was a hit from the start," Hallie’s mom, Erin Archibald, told SWNS.

Archibald said she tried to encourage her daughter to eat all kinds of things — eggs and seafood among the choices.

Little Hallie, however, can be a picky eater in one way.

"She loves a boiled egg, but she’s not sure [about] the yolk," the mom told SWNS.

Little Hallie also doesn’t love avocado or broccoli — yet mussels are one of her favorites.

"People say, ‘I pray for her future boyfriends … She’ll be an expensive date,’" the mom said.

Archibald said she's able to buy the mussels at a good price — and that Hallie has taken quite a liking to them.

As a pharmacist, Archibald said she recommends baby-led weaning to other parents.

"Shellfish is best to do really early on — where [children] can try them in a safe manner," she told SWNS.

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel of New York City, a clinical professor of medicine and a practicing internist at NYU Langone Medical Center, told Fox News Digital that it is safe for toddlers to eat seafood — as long as there is confidence in the lack of a shellfish allergy.

"It is OK for a two-year-old to eat seafood, provided we are sure they don't have a shellfish allergy," he said.

Siegel recommended ensuring a well-balanced diet for children, one that includes fruits and vegetables as well.

Next on the list for the young foodie in Scotland?

Young Hallie will try lobster, her parents told SWNS.