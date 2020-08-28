Twitter users give Melania Trump's RNC dress the green-screen treatment

You couldn’t miss her if you tried.

First lady Melania Trump made a statement at the Republican National Convention in a neon gown that has sparked a fashion field day on social media, with users comparing the dress to a green screen and reimagining it as such.

All eyes were on the first lady as she arrived with President Trump on South Lawn of the White House, as her husband accepted the GOP’s renomination during the Thursday night finale of the convention.

The New York Post reports that the pleated Valentino number retails for about $2,700 — and although Trump was all smiles in the bright green gown, Twitter users warned that a melee of memes was inevitable.

"Oh no, Melania. People can Photoshop over that," one user sighed.

Fashion police soon re-outfitted the first lady in virtual dresses that posed commentary on everything from the weather to the coronavirus health crisis, with one jokester teasing that the first lady was likely visible in the neon number from the International Space Station.

“If Melania knew how many people are going to take advantage of that green screen colored dress, she would have worn something else,” one declared, sharing a photo of Queen Elizabeth in green hat and jacket that had been similarly edited into a pizza print.

Not everyone thought the hue was so humorous, however; some praised the bold shade of the “beautiful” dress.