Doctor elopes on Colorado mountaintop after coronavirus canceled wedding plans, viral Twitter photos show

There ain't no mountain high enough to keep these newlyweds apart.

A couple was determined to say “I do” after the coronavirus pandemic derailed their wedding plans, and epically eloped on a Colorado mountaintop instead.

Dr. Monifa Seawell and Wyatt Jeffries recently tied the knot at the top of a gorgeous mountain in the Centennial State, Women’s Health reports.

Images of the intimate ceremony – attended only by photographer Sheena Shahangian – have since gone viral on Twitter with over 133,000 likes and nearly 13,000 shares.

“Oh don't mind me it's me and my hubs on our wedding day on a mountain 12,000 feet above sea level eloping and what not in a pandemic and yes we hiked this mountain at 4 a.m. in 30 degree weather in our wedding gear and married ourselves,” Seawell posted on Sunday, adding the hashtags #LoveWins and #BlackJoy.

Users gushed over the simple ceremony, and congratulated the newlyweds. Many were impressed with the bride and groom’s tenacity to climb the mountain in their wedding attire with backpacks, while some shared stories of their own intimate elopements.

“We had a small wedding planned but COVID changed that,” Seawell explained in the comments. “Eloping turned out to be the BEST thing ever and more special than any traditional wedding we could have ever planned. It was just us, our photog and God. LOVED IT.”

According to Colorado state law, couples can indeed solemnize their own marriage by performing the wedding ceremony themselves.

Seawell, a psychiatrist, said that she and her now-husband share a passion for exploring nature and were thrilled to wed in “the most beautiful location I had ever seen!"

"Choosing to do something so nontraditional gave us both this incredible sense of freedom,” she told Women’s Health, explaining why the setting was sentimental.

"So much of our experience as Black folks in this country is one of feeling confined and marginalized. We wanted to start our lives together elevated from all the noise with the understanding that we only wanted to go higher in our lives from that point," the bride continued.

"That mountaintop, and marrying ourselves without an officiant or witnesses, felt like the freest, dopest, Blackest, most revolutionary thing that we could do. And we were right....once we got to the top of that mountain we just felt so free!"

