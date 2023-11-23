Tricky Thanksgiving-themed puzzle — plus a recipe to transform Turkey Day leftovers

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

PHOTO HUNT – Can you find 3 roosters hidden in a mass of turkeys? Test your skills...

TURKEY DAY HAZARD – Here's what the CDC says not to do before cooking a bird. Continue reading...

THANKSGIVING, AGAIN – Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shares his easy pot pie recipe using Thanksgiving leftovers. Continue reading...

BLACK FRIDAY STEALS – Here are 7 hot book deals on Amazon to grab at plummeting prices ahead of Black Friday. Continue reading...

TURKEY BLUNDER – A chef reveals the most common mistakes made when cooking a Thanksgiving turkey. Continue reading...

CRANBERRY KING – Meet the American who made cranberries a Turkey Day tradition, Marcus Urann, a farmer with can-do spirit. Continue reading...

FAMILY TIME – Sen Marsha Blackburn talks Thanksgiving blessings, including family, food and country. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

