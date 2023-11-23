Expand / Collapse search
Tricky Thanksgiving-themed puzzle — plus a recipe to transform Turkey Day leftovers

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
rooster hidden among turkeys Dudas brain teaser

Time yourself and see how fast you can solve this Thanksgiving-themed puzzle. (Gergely Dudás)

PHOTO HUNT – Can you find 3 roosters hidden in a mass of turkeys? Test your skills...

TURKEY DAY HAZARD – Here's what the CDC says not to do before cooking a bird. Continue reading...

THANKSGIVING, AGAIN – Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shares his easy pot pie recipe using Thanksgiving leftovers. Continue reading...

Turkey pot pie recipe

Chef Robert Irvine shared his turkey pot pie recipe — which can be made using leftovers in your home.  (Paul Sirochman Photography/Shutterstock)

BLACK FRIDAY STEALS – Here are 7 hot book deals on Amazon to grab at plummeting prices ahead of Black Friday. Continue reading...

TURKEY BLUNDER – A chef reveals the most common mistakes made when cooking a Thanksgiving turkey. Continue reading...

CRANBERRY KING – Meet the American who made cranberries a Turkey Day tradition, Marcus Urann, a farmer with can-do spirit. Continue reading...

Cranberry harvest and Marcus Urann

Workers wet harvesting cranberries from a bog in Massachuetts; cranberry king Marcus L. Urann (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images’ and photo courtesy University of Maine/Raymond H. Fogler Library Special Collections)

FAMILY TIME – Sen Marsha Blackburn talks Thanksgiving blessings, including family, food and country. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

