Thanksgiving photo hunt: Find 3 roosters hidden in a mass of turkeys

Can you solve this seek-and-find brain teaser?

A graphic artist, Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, has shared a new visual puzzle with Fox News Digital that features three roosters hidden among a rafter, the term used for a large group of turkeys.

This Thanksgiving-inspired cartoon is here just in time for your holiday festivities.

In the midst of the rafter of turkeys, Dudás has hidden three roosters.

The roosters and turkeys blend in with one another, but two turkeys are in the Thanksgiving spirit and are adorned with the recognizable capotain, worn by the Pilgrims who settled Plymouth Colony.

Helpful hint: Look at the heads of each bird to identify the three imposters.

Dudás posted this seek-and-find on Nov. 20 on his social media pages, where his followers revealed if they were able to solve the puzzle.

"Found them... the third one was tricky but I finally found him..." one social media user commented.

The response from reviewers is split, with some finding the puzzle somewhat of a challenge and others finding the three turkeys "fairly easy."

"Once I found the first one, found 2 and 3 shortly. I enjoy these challenges. Thank you!" another user commented.

"Love ur work, this one was tricky!! Thanks," wrote another user.

Dudás is a comic author and artist and has published a number of illustrated books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He shares his other brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on his social media accounts.

Need help identifying three hidden roosters?

Check out the answer on the artist's website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/11/3-roosters-solution.html