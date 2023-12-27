Taylor Swift is 'spotted' on Kansas City airport lounge gingerbread house inspired by Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift has made more trips to Kansas City in 2023 than in maybe her entire life — all thanks to boyfriend Travis Kelce.

For anyone who's unaware, Kelce is the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and the reason Swift has been spotted at numerous Chiefs games this football season.

Employees at the Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, created a fun nod to the pop star to honor her memorable year of back-and-forth flights to KC.

The Delta Sky Club, located in concourse B of the airport, recently displayed its own gingerbread house creation.

The house is shaped more like a stadium — Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, to be exact.

Lounge employees also gave a not-so-subtle nod to the blooming relationship between Swift and Kelce by adding an image of Swift to the makeshift big screen in the stadium.

The sweet creation, which took a little over a week to make, includes gingerbread cookies, assorted candies, candy canes and icing.

Delta Sky Club lead Lea Huggins told Fox News Digital that the idea and effort for the gingerbread stadium came from one of the managers.

"The gingerbread Arrowhead Stadium, created by one of our managers, is beyond our ‘Wildest Dreams,’" she said.

She continued, "We know ‘All Too Well’ the hours of work that went into it, and we hope it spreads joy for our customers this holiday season."

Huggins said visitors to the Delta Sky Club are "in awe" and have taken many photos and videos of the creation.

The Kansas City International Airport opened its doors to the 11,200 square foot Delta Sky Club in February 2023.

The lounge can hold nearly 200 guests and has a premium bar and a full buffet, among other amenities.

The nod to Swift and Kelce’s romance comes as Swift shows her support for the Chiefs week after week.

The pop star was first spotted at a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium back in September and has since attended nearly every game — home or away — since.

Swift was most recently spotted at Arrowhead on Christmas day with her family in tow.

The Chiefs lost that game to the Las Vegas Raiders, 14-20.