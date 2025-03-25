Traveler says dog barked 'nonstop' on 8-hour flight, sparking debate

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
FLYING WITH FIDO – A social media user is sparking a debate over traveling with pets after a dog was barking nonstop during an eight-hour flight from Paris to New Jersey.
'TERRIFYING' – A woman had a close encounter with a shiver of nurse sharks while snorkeling in the Maldives. See the moment when the bottom-dwelling creatures swam in her space.
CLEAN EATS – An organization is testing ingredients in food to help restaurants and consumer goods meet the standards of a "seed oil-free" certification. The seal provides certainty and assurance.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
SPRING CLEANING – From high-end vacuums and more, these 10 products can help you start your spring cleaning. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion