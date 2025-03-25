Expand / Collapse search
Traveler says dog barked 'nonstop' on 8-hour flight, sparking debate

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

dog on airplane

A flight passenger says a dog (not pictured) was barking nonstop during an eight-hour flight from Paris to Newark, New Jersey. Social media users debate about traveling with pets. (Stephen Chernin via Getty Images)

FLYING WITH FIDO – A social media user is sparking a debate over traveling with pets after a dog was barking nonstop during an eight-hour flight from Paris to New Jersey.

'TERRIFYING' – A woman had a close encounter with a shiver of nurse sharks while snorkeling in the Maldives. See the moment when the bottom-dwelling creatures swam in her space.

CLEAN EATS – An organization is testing ingredients in food to help restaurants and consumer goods meet the standards of a "seed oil-free" certification. The seal provides certainty and assurance.

The seed oil free certified seal is emblazoned on the front door of the Garden Butcher in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Seed Oil Free Alliance certifies restaurants and consumer goods. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

SPRING CLEANING – From high-end vacuums and more, these 10 products can help you start your spring cleaning. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

