10 cleaning products to help you start your spring cleaning

With spring finally here, it's time to break out the spring cleaning supplies. After a little bit of hard work, your home will feel like it's brand new. Natural cleaners are less abrasive and give your house a cozier feel for the warmer weather. And don't forget mops, vacuums and sponges for the perfect scrub.

These 10 cleaning products can take your cleaning game to the next level.

Add some luxury to your cleaning routine with this lightweight multipurpose vacuum. Clean hardwood floors or carpets with ease and clean all the hard-to-reach places in your home with a detachable vacuum cleaner head. You can find the vacuum at other retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart.

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers are truly magic, getting rid of built-up gunk and everyday messes alike. This 10-pack can help you tackle your whole house from the shower to your kitchen sink. They’re extra-durable, too, meaning they’ll last longer and clean even the toughest surfaces. You can also add it to your cart for curbside pickup at Walmart.

Original price: $19.98

Mrs. Meyers is a natural, cruelty-free all-purpose cleaner that you can use on any surface. This lemon verbena concentrated cleaner gives a classic clean house smell. Plus, since it’s a concentrate, you only need to fill a small cap and mix it with warm water to clean an entire room. Order from Amazon or add to this week's grocery order at Walmart.

Cleaning windows is a huge pain, especially if you live up high in a condo or apartment. This magnetic window cleaner lets you clean both sides of your single-pane windows at once.

Original price: $19.99

Built-up grime or stains are no match for the Pink Stuff. It’s a cleaning paste or spray that tackles everything from grout build-up to soap scum stuck on your shower tiles. You can also order for delivery or pickup from Walmart or Home Depot.

After you’re done cleaning, turning on the Afloia air purifier can help keep your clean air well-circulated, keeping pet dander and dust out of your home.

If you’re looking to get your floors sparking clean, you need a good mop. This popular O-Cedar spin mop and bucket is the perfect affordable option. This set comes with extra mop heads for different floor types, so you can clean every room in your house. You can also add to your cart from other retailers such as Walmart or Lowe's.

Original price: $269

Roomba vacuums do the vacuuming for you whenever your floors get dirty. It cleans rugs, tile and hardwood floors, and you can control it right from your phone. You can also find a variety of Roomba vacuum options from Walmart.

Original price: $29.99

If you’re looking for a sponge that can clean anything, look no further than the Scrub Daddy. This eight-pack of sponges offers scratch-free cleaning and can tackle any mess.

Original price: $229.99

To keep your carpets clean and smelling fresh, Hoover’s carpet cleaner machine can give you the wash you’re looking for. It’s easy to use and has an assortment of attachments to help you deep clean any type of carpet. It is also available for pickup or delivery from Walmart and Home Depot.