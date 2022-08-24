Home design trend: Barbie is inspiring a playful new interior style

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Today's homeowners are building out real-life Barbie Dreamhouses — and not the plastic kind.

The new "Barbiecore" trend officially has hit interior design since making a recent appearance in celebrity fashion and pop culture.

As the public anticipates the upcoming 2023 "Barbie" movie — and the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse marks 60 years — the "Barbiecore" movement has made its way into home decor, according to a National Association of Realtors blog.

Blog writer Melissa Dittman Tracey, a contributor to Realtor Magazine, wrote about the aesthetic and how it features playful designs, lots of color and everything pink.

Tracey offered a few design tips for anyone interested in trying the trend at home.

Instead of Barbie’s signature bubblegum pink, she said, homeowners are opting for a more subdued, blush tone for their accent walls and furniture.

Frilly home accessories can include items like frill-edging bed linens and tasseled lampshades, she said.

The look also invites small floral prints on linens and wallpaper, as well as vintage wall decor, such as postcard vacation prints and posters.

Furniture with a curve is "a must" to emulate Barbie’s curvy Dreamhouse sofas and chairs — a furnishing trend that’s been hot "in the real world," Tracey said.

Adding accessories with a cloud-like fluff such as doubled-up duvets or white and pastel sheepskin accents can boost the aesthetic on beds and sofas, according to the same source.