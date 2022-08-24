Expand / Collapse search
Home design trend: Barbie is inspiring a playful new interior style

'Barbiecore' is making waves in interior design with pink color and lively designs

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Today's homeowners are building out real-life Barbie Dreamhouses — and not the plastic kind.

The new "Barbiecore" trend officially has hit interior design since making a recent appearance in celebrity fashion and pop culture. 

As the public anticipates the upcoming 2023 "Barbie" movie — and the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse marks 60 years — the "Barbiecore" movement has made its way into home decor, according to a National Association of Realtors blog.

Blog writer Melissa Dittman Tracey, a contributor to Realtor Magazine, wrote about the aesthetic and how it features playful designs, lots of color and everything pink.

Mattel Inc.'s Barbie Dreamhouse sits on display at the company's Get Your Santa Together event in New York, U.S., on Thursday, June 20, 2013. 

Mattel Inc.'s Barbie Dreamhouse sits on display at the company's Get Your Santa Together event in New York, U.S., on Thursday, June 20, 2013.  (Photographer: Peter Foley/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Tracey offered a few design tips for anyone interested in trying the trend at home.

Instead of Barbie’s signature bubblegum pink, she said, homeowners are opting for a more subdued, blush tone for their accent walls and furniture.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming "Barbie" movie.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming "Barbie" movie. (Warner Bros.)

Frilly home accessories can include items like frill-edging bed linens and tasseled lampshades, she said.

The look also invites small floral prints on linens and wallpaper, as well as vintage wall decor, such as postcard vacation prints and posters.

This airline travel poster shows a Hawaiian woman wearing a grass skirt and floral lei while an airplane flies over tropical islands in the background. 

This airline travel poster shows a Hawaiian woman wearing a grass skirt and floral lei while an airplane flies over tropical islands in the background.  (Pierce Archive LLC/Buyenlarge via Getty Images)

Furniture with a curve is "a must" to emulate Barbie’s curvy Dreamhouse sofas and chairs — a furnishing trend that’s been hot "in the real world," Tracey said.

Adding accessories with a cloud-like fluff such as doubled-up duvets or white and pastel sheepskin accents can boost the aesthetic on beds and sofas, according to the same source.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.