You can buy these 10 tiny houses on Amazon

Tiny houses are a popular trend, and for those who want to live minimally, they provide astounding cost savings. Whether you’ve watched Tiny House Hunters and finally want to try it for yourself or you’ve always wanted to live off the land and cut your bills in half, we’ve got an option for you.

Amazon has some surprisingly affordable tiny house options that you can customize to your liking. To get your tiny home as soon as possible, consider signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping.

The SAA prefab house is made from heavy-duty steel to withstand harsher weather. The house provides space for one bathroom, two rooms and a kitchen. You get the kitchen cabinets and a sink included with your purchase. For similar prefabricated homes, Cherry Industrial is having a sale on many of its different models.

For a small, saloon-like tiny house, the Cedarshed CookHouse is small, but mighty. You get a wrap-around porch and window boxes, and the entire home is made of long-lasting cedar. You can buy on Amazon, or get an even better deal at Wayfair.

The Best Barns Belmont is a cute 12 x 24 foot shed you can easily add a loft and small living space to. The pine used is treated to resist fungal decay and insect damage. You can opt to purchase the additional flooring system, so you have even more of your home pre-built. You can buy the Best Barns Belmont on Amazon or get financing through Home Depot.

For a classic cottage, the Best Barns Fairview shed offers an affordable start to a home. The windows are sold separately, but you get a pre-cut and pre-drilled shell that you can easily put together on your own. Buy the Best Barns Fairview through Amazon or Home Depot.

If you want a cross between a yurt and a log cabin, the Outdoor Living Today Penthouse is made from cedar shingles, for a solid build. The cabin has well-crafted French doors, and you get a DIY kit for easy assembly. Get an even better deal on the Outdoor Living Penthouse through Home Depot.

A slightly different model than the CookHouse, the Cedarshed FarmHouse is a true tiny farmhouse complete with a front porch, window boxes and decorative shutters. Get similar sheds on sale at Wayfair.

If all you’re looking for is a place to set up a bed and small kitchenette, the Cedarshed Cabana is the perfect low-cost option. It’s simple, but effective. It’s made from long-lasting cedar and has a door that opens in two places for extra airflow.

If you’re into the container home movement, you can get the basic shed on Amazon. The Prohon large metal shed is affordable and provides a lot of square footage. You get both front and side doors, and the shed is made of galvanized steel. Buy a large metal shed to use as a tiny house on Amazon or Walmart.

For a tiny summer home, look no further than the Colonial Gable Greenhouse. With plenty of windows and enough space for a bed and a few chairs, this greenhouse would make the perfect Airbnb. You can also get a similar tiny home, the Handy Home Windmere, through Wayfair.

For a barndominium, the Handy Home Hudson is a DIY shed that offers 12 x 24 feet of living space. You’ll get a blank slate that you can paint yourself. Plus, you can get a 10-year limited warranty in case any damage happens to your new tiny home. You can get the Handy Home Hudson for sale at Wayfair.

