Tim Tebow's 2022 'Night to Shine' event reminds him of 'goodness of God'

Outspoken Christian athlete and sports commentator Tim Tebow held his annual Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine event on Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022 — and said that during the special prom event, which honors those with special needs, he was "once again reminded of the goodness of God."

Tebow has been holding this event each year in February, as Fox News Digital has previously reported.

It's an effort to make the world a place where all people are valued and honored for their "God-given worth," Tebow has said.

"As I reflect upon Night to Shine 2022, I am once again reminded of the goodness of God," Tebow said in a new statement about this year's event shared with Fox News Digital.

"I'm amazed that even during an ongoing worldwide pandemic," he also said, "kings and queens were honored in more countries around the world than ever before. I am so grateful that He let us be a part of it."

Night to Shine is a worldwide prom event thrown for people with special needs.

It kicked off for the first time in 2015. Night to Shine is now in its eighth year.

It was hosted by nearly 450 churches from coast to coast, the foundation reported, and in 39 nations across the world on February 11.

Thousands of viewers tuned in to the virtual celebration from all over the globe, too, the foundation said.

Tebow and his wife, Demi, were joined by Tim Tebow Foundation supporters for this year's event.

They visited several Night to Shine locations in Africa, including the first-ever Night to Shine held in Cape Town, South Africa, the foundation said in a statement.

Despite the still-ongoing pandemic, those present "were able to encourage the guests and volunteers while remaining socially distanced, cheer and dance along the red carpet as the honored guests drove down in style, and share the message of God's love with everyone involved," the foundation noted.

"I am … grateful for the host churches and volunteers from the 39 countries who said yes to the call," Tebow also said in his media statement.

"They saw a need and they met it," he continued.

"They saw individuals whose challenges have significantly intensified throughout the pandemic, and they came together to serve them, to honor them and to celebrate them safely. I truly believe this is what the love of Jesus looks like."

Tebow's foundation is already planning its 2023 event.

For the event next year, Tebow said he hopes "even more churches will answer the call and even more countries will be reached."

He cautioned that "our hope does not lie in numbers. Our hope lies in the promises of the God who called us to this mission, and by His grace, we will move forward as He leads."

Previously, Tebow said of his annual event in a promotional video, "It’s my favorite night of the year and we get to change so many lives."

He also said attendees "get to dance, and they get to have fun. They get to ride in limos. They get to walk down red carpets."