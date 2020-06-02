Romanian shoemaker creates size 75 shoes for social distancing

Social distancing, but make it fashionable.

A Romanian shoemaker has taken it upon himself to create a shoe that can remind people to maintain proper distance by elongating the toe to an impressive (and probably hard to walk in) size 75.

Grigore Lup, the man behind the design, has been making leather shoes for 39 years, relying mostly on custom orders from theatres and opera houses, Reuters reports. After coronavirus hit, Lup’s orders stopped coming in as live performances were canceled.

Now that restrictions are beginning to ease across Europe, Lup told the outlet he would notice when he went to the market that people were not practicing social distancing, which prompted the idea for the shoe.

“If two people wearing these shoes were facing each other, there would be almost one-and-a-half meters (nearly 5 feet) between them,” he said to Reuters.

Since debuting his creation, the cobbler has received five orders for the shoe, which cost $115 per pair.