TikToker shows how you can 'flip' an Ikea cabinet with this viral DIY video

Ikea furniture owners can bring new life to their fixtures if they feel their home is missing a spark.

That’s what one furniture flipper has shown TikTok with her DIY tutorial from April, which has since gone viral with 2.3 million views.

Christina Clericuzio, 24, shared a video of herself refurbishing an old Ikea sideboard with new paint and hardware under her Flip Daddie account.

Clericuzio explained she found the piece abandoned outside and turned the white and brown sideboard into a light pink and gold cabinet that’s fully equipped with a hanging wine rack.

In her tutorial, Clericuzio showed her followers that she ran with a geometric design that looks similar to a $1,400 sideboard that’s available on Wayfair.

To accomplish her furniture flip, Clericuzio sanded the sideboard down and applied wood filler to the areas that had visible chips.

She then painted the sideboard a pink shade with Lotus Petal paint from Behr, according to her Instagram Story highlight reel.

Her video also showed she used masking tape to create decorative lines, which she then covered with gold spray paint.

Clericuzio went on to replace the sideboard’s white hardware with gold pieces that match the lines she made. According to another highlight reel she shared to Instagram, Clericuzio used triangle furniture feet, a metal wine glass rack and brass drawer pulls.

TikTok users have been largely impressed by Clericuzio’s renovation. In the last month, her post has received more than 435,000 likes and thousands of comments.

"Never would have guessed you could make such a transformation with the original," one commenter wrote.

"This looks amazing," another commenter praised.

Clericuzio originally created her TikTok account in September 2020, and it has since grown a following of more than 271,000 people.

She has shared dozens of other videos of her many furniture flips to the video-sharing app.