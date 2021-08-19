TikTok group sparks outrage after 'broke Bobby' comment despite $125K salary

This friend group considers making over six figures "broke."

A man who posted a TikTok video of a spreadsheet detailing his friend’s earnings has social media outraged over the warped portrayal of wealth.

The TikTok, posted by Tom Cruz on the app as Tcruznc, showed him at home displaying a spreadsheet of his and his friends’ earnings to help them plan for vacations.

"So a few years ago me and my friends started making a spreadsheet breaking down our incomes and our availability for travel, and it looks like this," Cruz said in the TikTok video showing viewers the spreadsheet.

In it, it shows his friend’s income earnings ranked, parodying the Forbes magazine list with the title "World’s Billionaire’s List. The Richest 2020." The list shows the highest earner "Shawn" making over $5 million annually and willing to spend $125,000 on a seven-day trip. The lowest on the list is referred to as "Broke Bobby" making $125,000 a year.

Cruz explains the spreadsheet is also organized by "how much available PTO (paid time off) we have." It also includes bonuses, how much each friend is willing to shell out for a three-day trip and how much they’d spend on a week trip.

Cruz calls the list "very pragmatic" allowing his friends to "avoid awkward situations … involving certain friends that may not want to do what we want to do, especially when it comes to gambling or spending a lot of money."

Critics, however, were quick to point out the lowest income was well over what the average American makes.

"‘Broke Bobby’ still making 5x what the average American does. Rich people are so out of touch," one user tweeted on social media.

Another user referencing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos joked, "In my friend group Broke Bobby would be called Bobby Bezos."

Others were more alarmed that someone would rank their friend group based on how much money they made.

"To turn your friends' ability to hang with you into some spreadsheet and then classify the one who makes the least money as ‘broke’ is cold. This is not aspirational," a user tweeted.