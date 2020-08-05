This pre-marriage checklist has some Twitter users flipping out

Marriage isn’t something to enter lightly.

A woman’s now-viral Twitter thread listing 20 things to do before getting married details considerations about money, sex and even death.

The Twitter user @cxkenobxkerry, who identifies herself as a 21-year-old woman who has previously been engaged, posted the thread on July 23. She advised couples considering marriage to discuss serious topics like debt, commitment and children before tying the knot.

“If you are young, make sure the person you’re with will allow you to keep growing at your own pace and in your own way,” she wrote. “It’s called respect.”

She went on to tell readers that age doesn’t matter, to set opposite gender boundaries and discuss what counts as cheating.

“Importantly, LOVE is not what keeps relationships going,” she wrote. “An active commitment to LOVE, despite the downfalls, keeps it going.”

The tweets have gained more than 200,000 likes and been retweeted thousands of times.

The thread received a lot of positive comments as it went viral.

“This is one of the most thoughtful and intelligent compositions I have seen for some time,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another called the advice “underrated.”

“Being intentional is very important,” another Twitter user replied.

Of course, no one can get a consensus on Twitter. Other users criticized the list.

“It is easier to remain single if all these must be discussed,” one person wrote. “Where is the time to listen to mutual lies?”

Another user called the list “misleading,” writing that a couple’s answers to the questions could change over time.

“So if you rely on these you will be disappointed,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, another group of people expressed regret that they hadn’t been given similar advice before getting married.

“I wish somebody had told me all this,” one Twitter user wrote.

