LIFESTYLE
On this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936, National Baseball Hall of Fame elects first members

Baseball greats Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Matthewson and Walter Johnson made up the first class

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Long-lost Babe Ruth radio interview resurfaces Video

Long-lost Babe Ruth radio interview resurfaces

A long-lost radio interview with Babe Ruth has been found.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame elected its first members in Cooperstown, New York, on this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936.

Those chosen were five baseball greats — Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson and Walter Johnson.

The first class of inductees were named in preparation for the dedication of the Hall of Fame three years later, in 1939, which was believed to be the centennial of baseball, according to History.com.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America, founded in 1908, made its picks based on the players’ legacies.

Babe Ruth was both an ace pitcher and "the greatest" home run hitter in baseball history, said History.com.

American baseball player George Herman Ruth (1895-1948) was known to all as "Babe" Ruth.

American baseball player George Herman Ruth (1895-1948) was known to all as "Babe" Ruth.

Ty Cobb was considered the "most productive" hitter in history, according to the same source, while Honus Wagner was known as a "versatile star shortstop and batting champion."

Christy Mathewson had more wins than any pitcher in the history of the National League, History.com reported.

Washington Senators player Walter Johnson (left) at the opening game against the New York Americans on April 12, 1916; a close-up of New York Giants pitcher Christy Mathewson (center) in 1916; and Ty Cobb, "The Georgia Peach," shown on the field in June 1915.

Washington Senators player Walter Johnson (left) at the opening game against the New York Americans on April 12, 1916; a close-up of New York Giants pitcher Christy Mathewson (center) in 1916; and Ty Cobb, "The Georgia Peach," shown on the field in June 1915.

Walter Johnson was considered "one of the most powerful pitchers to ever have taken the mound."

The first induction ceremony wasn't held until June 12, 1939.

That was after 20 more members had been elected in 1937, 1938 and 1939, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Inductees included Cy Young, Pete Alexander, George Sisler, Al Spalding and Lou Gehrig, among others.

The Baseball Hall of Fame attracts some 350,000 visitors each year.

The Baseball Hall of Fame found its beginnings when the Clark Foundation, a Cooperstown-based private organization, thought the idea would attract tourists following the Depression era.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is seen during the Baseball Hall of Fame weekend on July 26, 2008, in Cooperstown, New York.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is seen during the Baseball Hall of Fame weekend on July 26, 2008, in Cooperstown, New York.

The foundation created the story that U.S. Civil War hero Abner Doubleday created baseball in Cooperstown in 1839, History.com noted.

While it wasn't true, baseball officials apparently supported the story to capitalize on the Hall of Fame’s marketing and publicity potential.

The Baseball Hall of Fame still stands as the nation’s hub for all things baseball, attracting approximately 350,000 visitors each year.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.