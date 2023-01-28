On this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936, National Baseball Hall of Fame elects first members

The National Baseball Hall of Fame elected its first members in Cooperstown, New York, on this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936.

Those chosen were five baseball greats — Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson and Walter Johnson.

The first class of inductees were named in preparation for the dedication of the Hall of Fame three years later, in 1939, which was believed to be the centennial of baseball, according to History.com.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America, founded in 1908, made its picks based on the players’ legacies.

Babe Ruth was both an ace pitcher and "the greatest" home run hitter in baseball history, said History.com.

Ty Cobb was considered the "most productive" hitter in history, according to the same source, while Honus Wagner was known as a "versatile star shortstop and batting champion."

Christy Mathewson had more wins than any pitcher in the history of the National League, History.com reported.

Walter Johnson was considered "one of the most powerful pitchers to ever have taken the mound."

The first induction ceremony wasn't held until June 12, 1939.

That was after 20 more members had been elected in 1937, 1938 and 1939, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Inductees included Cy Young, Pete Alexander, George Sisler, Al Spalding and Lou Gehrig, among others.

The Baseball Hall of Fame attracts some 350,000 visitors each year.

The Baseball Hall of Fame found its beginnings when the Clark Foundation, a Cooperstown-based private organization, thought the idea would attract tourists following the Depression era.

The foundation created the story that U.S. Civil War hero Abner Doubleday created baseball in Cooperstown in 1839, History.com noted.

While it wasn't true, baseball officials apparently supported the story to capitalize on the Hall of Fame’s marketing and publicity potential.

