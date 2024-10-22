Find a host-ready look for Thanksgiving with these 10 outfit picks

You've got the table setting sorted, the menu ready to fire up, and the house looks immaculate. The only thing left to worry about is yourself. Hosting the perfect Thanksgiving or holiday gathering involves more than just planning a fun time; your guests are also there to see you. Finding the perfect outfits requires striking a balance between functionality and elegance. You don't want to look like you've just rolled out of bed, but you also don't want to wear something constricting that is hard to move around in.

Put your best foot forward by using these key pieces you can easily combine to make several comfortable host-ready outfits that will help you stand out. Here are 10 picks to choose from:

The Tahlia dress from Tuckernuck comes in a lovely brown hue – perfect for fall. It is cut in a chic A-line silhouette and features beautiful eyelet detailing on the sleeve cuffs and neckline! Add sandals and wear them if fall still feels like summer in your region of the world. Or add a pair of leggings, boots and gold accessories for an elevated look. This stylish Long Sleeve Tunic Dress, on sale for $36.69 at Amazon, gets high ratings from customers for its flattering cut.

Don't take the trending pointed-toe shoe look off the table yet. While the style tends to be a toe pincher, Vivaia's pointed bow loafers are anything but uncomfortable. These adorable flats have four-way stretch to make it easy to slip on and off. These shoes get high marks for comfort, especially if you have toe issues like bunions. Or try these solid-colored pointed-toe flats, $41.99 on Amazon, for shoes with an ultra-bendy sole.

He can dress up khakis with this top-of-the-line Cashmere quarter-zip from Peter Millar. The sweater is expertly knit from the finest Italian cashmere in a London workshop. With rich colors, handcrafted details and a versatile 12 gauge weight, they're designed with a hint of stretch and meant to stand the test of time. This Cashmere waffle hooded sweater, $198 from J.Crew, is a great choice for keeping comfortable in luxury.

Keep it casual in these Flora knit track pants from Peter Millar. The pants are custom-developed, sublimely soft stretch jersey fabric with a plush, mid-weight feel. They are stylish, versatile, and perfect for keeping you comfortable. These flare leggings, $30.99 on Amazon , are ideal for anyone looking to add some comfortable support to their look. The yoga pants provide tummy control, sculpt your legs and accentuate your waistline. Wear them with a plaid shacket or tunic to complete the look.

Keep your look on trend with a long pleated skirt you can wear again and again throughout the winter. This belted pleated skirt from Ann Taylor in neutral has a very modern aesthetic. This pleated skirt is $26.07 on Amazon, comes in a fun print and has two pockets.

Wear this plaid shacket from Amazon over a long-sleeve tee with cropped straight-leg jeans and a casual sneaker for a no-fuss, trendy Thanksgiving look. This plaid shacket from Belle and Bloom, $149.97 at Nordstrom Rack, is oversized and easy to pair with a sweater if you head outside for an afternoon stroll.

Dress up a pair of jeans easily with this sweater blazer from Quince. The jacket is made with 100% organic cotton; it's a great layer to toss on for a more polished look minus any stiff-blazer feeling. This sweater blazer, $99.50 at J. Crew, is slightly longer and has removable shoulder pads for a bit more structure when you want it. Plus, it comes with gold crest buttons down the front for an extra-polished look.

This long-sleeved T-shirt is comfortable and very flattering. Pair it with slacks or jeans for a casual look you can wear alone or layered. This soft-matte crew-neck bodysuit, $60 from Abercrombie and Fitch, is butter-soft and hugs your body in lightweight compression.

This elegant sweater dress from Amazon can be dressed up or down. Wear it to the Thanksgiving table or to an evening cocktail party this holiday season. The Tan Brielle Sweater Dress, $148 at Tuckernuck , is another elegant take on this knit favorite. The dress is made from lightweight knit and has a flattering fit-and-flare cut with long sleeves and puffed shoulders.

