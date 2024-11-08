10 Thanksgiving centerpieces that'll brighten your holiday table

There’s so much that goes into a Thanksgiving meal. You have to cook a giant meal, clean the whole house and decorate. Take the headache out of decorating, at least, with these decadent Thanksgiving table centerpieces.

You can pair these centerpiece ideas together for a full, festive table. Or, you can go with a minimalist look and settle for a few flowers in bud vases or a simple turkey figurine in the middle of the table.

Original price: $28.99

No Thanksgiving tablescape is complete without a turkey. Add some additional festiveness with this beautiful resin turkey figurine. It won’t take up too much space on the table, but adds that Thanksgiving flair you’re looking for in your centerpiece.

Original price: $74.99

This velvet pumpkin centerpiece has everything fall all wrapped into one centerpiece. It’s a bundle of leaves, multi-colored pumpkins, pine cones and LED candles that light the whole piece up.

Hosts looking for simple but effective centerpieces can decorate their tables with these multi-colored velvet pumpkins. You get 16 different pumpkins you can disperse throughout the table for some added fall flair.

Adding beautiful candlestick holders with orange, brown, green or other fall-colored candles provides some mood lighting and uplifts any centerpiece. This set of six brown candlestick holders is stackable, so you can make them as tall as you want, or you can place each on its own for a small burst of color.

You’ll need candles to add to your holders, and this set of eight orange taper candles come in a variety of shades of orange.

Original price: $23.99

Celebrate the true meaning of Thanksgiving with a Celebrate Together botanical table centerpiece that features a box full of fall favorites. The box has "thankful" across it to remind you and your guests that you’re there to celebrate family and friends.

Original price: $79.99

A cornucopia with real flowers is the classic table centerpiece. You can get a cornucopia delivered right to your house the day before Thanksgiving from FromYouFlowers. You’ll get a beautiful assortment of lilies, roses and greenery that will truly elevate your Thanksgiving table.

Original price: $24.30

A table runner underneath your main centerpiece makes your table look gorgeous. You can go with fall plaid colors with this tablecloth from Wayfair, or you can go with a simple leaf pattern like this tablecloth from Amazon.

Original price: $39.99

A Thankful wooden table sign blends seamlessly with all your other Thanksgiving décor. Put it in the middle of the table to remind everyone of the spirit of the holiday, or blend it in with the rest of your tablescape for an added festive touch.

Original price: $51.99

This candelabrum arrangement from Wayfair has everything you need for a centerpiece, so you don’t need to pair multiple different decorations together. It has a mixed assortment of fall leaves, greenery and pumpkins. Plus, the candleholders built in provide an ideal place for tea light candles or wide pillar candles.

Original price: $33.99

Vases and flowers always make a great centerpiece. You can customize your vases for the holiday season with this set of amber glass vases. The set contains an assortment of different vases that have a vintage look to them. Stick a few flowers in each vase and you have an easy and beautiful centerpiece. Top of Form