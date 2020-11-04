Texas teacher's no-homework policy goes viral on TikTok -- but reactions are split

An English teacher in Texas has gone viral because she doesn’t give her students any homework.

Courtney White, from Alvarado, Texas, posted a video on TikTok mentioning her homework policy.

In the video, White is holding her hand out as if for a handshake with the words, “You must be that teacher that doesn’t assign homework,” written over.

The video is captioned: “Students do enough work at school, they don’t need more at home!”

Since she posted it, the video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times. It also has more than 14,600 comments -- but with very different reactions.

Many commenters, particularly students, were impressed with White’s decision to not assign homework. Several commenters even asked if she could be their teacher.

“Having no homework motivates me to actually do the classwork,” one commenter said.

“TEACHER OF THE YEAR!!!!!!” someone wrote.

However, other people questioned White’s policy.

“Isn’t homework practice to make sure they’re actually learning?” one commenter said.“Homework is to ensure the kids are learning,” another person wrote. “And it’s also for memory. At the least you should assign it and make it not mandatory.”

In response to some of those comments, White posted three more videos explaining why not assigning homework is actually helpful to her students -- and why it’s not because she’s lazy.

The first response video, which has been viewed more than 4.7 million times, is directed at the comment that said homework is to make sure students are “actually learning.”

“There’s no proof that homework is going to make them better students in my class,” White said in the video. “I respect their time outside of class. They work hard for me all day, they don’t need to go home and do more homework. Because if they do it at home, it does not show me mastery; it’s extra practice, sure. But not practice if they’re doing it wrong. It’s not good practice if they’re cheating. It’s not good practice if they’re having someone else do it.”

White added that many of her students -- who are in high school -- have other responsibilities they have to take care of once they leave her classroom, like jobs, sports or band.

“Some of them are going home and taking care of their younger siblings because their parents are at work,” she said. “Some of them just need to go home and sleep. Some of them have to go home and worry about how they’re going to eat, because there’s no food at their house. So if I also give them hours of homework, when do they have time to be kids? When do they have time to relax?”

The video had more than 50,900 comments, with even more people supporting White’s stance.

One person wrote: “Plz we need more teachers like this.”

“I feel like homework just causes unnecessary stress and anxiety for students,” someone else said. “I respect you so much I wish all teachers were like you.”