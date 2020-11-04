Pet parrot saves owner from house fire in Australia by calling his name

This parrot has earned his weight in crackers.

A man in Brisbane, Australia, survived a house fire early Wednesday morning because his pet parrot, named Eric, sounded the alarm.

Anton Nguyen was asleep when his home caught fire just after 2:00 a.m., according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Nguyen didn’t hear the smoke detector. Instead, he heard Eric calling his name repeatedly, ABC reported.

"I heard a bang and Eric — my parrot — he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke," Nguyen told ABC.

"I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames,” he added. "And so I've grabbed my bag and took off and bolted downstairs."

Officials told ABC that Nguyen’s home did have a smoke detector, but it didn’t go off before Eric started calling “Anton! Anton!”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Inspector Cam Thomas told ABC that the fire crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to other properties.

"The fire's pretty much well engulfed the whole premise, with exposures on the left-hand side that have needed protecting with some blistering on the exterior," Thomas said.

According to ABC, investigators have declared the fire a crime scene and are looking into what caused it.

In the meantime, Nguyen is glad that he and Eric survived.

"I'm in shock but I'm fine," he told ABC. "Everything's alright so long as I have myself and the bird."

