Tense video shows zookeepers attempting to escape gorilla exhibit

SHOCKING MOMENT – Two zookeepers found themselves in a frightening situation as they encountered a silverback gorilla in a World of Primates exhibit at a Texas zoo. Continue reading...

'FOUND WHAT I LOVED' – A 102-year-old female pilot speaks out about serving in WWII despite opposition from her family. Continue reading...

HOLOCAUST SURVIVAL – A woman is sharing her grandparents' harrowing stories about how they lived through Nazi concentration camps. Continue reading...

TRAVEL MUST-HAVES – Check out these travel essentials that will make you feel like you're in first class – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

ROCK 'N' ROLL HISTORY – How rivals Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones turned a NYC tenement into a global music landmark. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How much do you know about the Cold War, which dominated geopolitics and pop culture for decades? Test your knowledge. Continue reading...

QUIRKY CULINARY – Skyline Chili is a culinary landmark in Cincinnati, Ohio, famed for its signature spaghetti topped with chili and cheese, causing both addiction and revulsion. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

