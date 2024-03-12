Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tense video shows zookeepers attempting to escape gorilla exhibit

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
zookeeper running away from gorilla

In a now-viral moment garnering millions of views, a gorilla, who is named Elmo, was captured on video as he appeared to aggressively charge towards a zookeeper. (@ben306069)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SHOCKING MOMENT – Two zookeepers found themselves in a frightening situation as they encountered a silverback gorilla in a World of Primates exhibit at a Texas zoo. Continue reading...

'FOUND WHAT I LOVED' – A 102-year-old female pilot speaks out about serving in WWII despite opposition from her family. Continue reading...

HOLOCAUST SURVIVAL – A woman is sharing her grandparents' harrowing stories about how they lived through Nazi concentration camps. Continue reading...

Deborah K tells Holocaust family story split

Amid antisemitism's rise today, a woman has made it her mission and life's work to share the stories of her grandparents — who survived the Holocaust and escaped death. (Deborah Kalkoene)

TRAVEL MUST-HAVES – Check out these travel essentials that will make you feel like you're in first class – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

ROCK 'N' ROLL HISTORY – How rivals Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones turned a NYC tenement into a global music landmark. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How much do you know about the Cold War, which dominated geopolitics and pop culture for decades? Test your knowledge. Continue reading...

American Culture Quiz collage

Test yourself in this new American Culture Quiz series — see if you can get all 8 questions right. (Getty Images/iStock/Fox News)

QUIRKY CULINARY – Skyline Chili is a culinary landmark in Cincinnati, Ohio, famed for its signature spaghetti topped with chili and cheese, causing both addiction and revulsion. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

