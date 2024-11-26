14 awesome gifts for the teen on your list

This Christmas, give the teen on your list a hot, trending pick they will treasure. We have gathered a list of 14 items that even the most hard-to-please teen will love. These picks are currently hot on TikTok and are sure to be a big hit with teens of all ages and interests.

This alarm clock doubles as an excellent Bluetooth speaker with great sound. You can use it to make hands-free calls or jam out in your room. The clock has a white noise machine function to help you sleep and 48 romantic, dynamic, colorful lights. The Loftie Clock is another great choice your teen is sure to appreciate. This clock is designed to help you sleep better and wake up refreshed with a two-phase alarm that mimics your body's natural waking process. Buy it on sale for $119.99 at Loftie .



The social media infamous Sunset Lamp creates a stunning sunset in your room. Bask in the glow of your very own sunset with this Sunset Projector Lamp, which is on sale at Amazon. You can also buy a similar projector lamp for $11.99 at Walmart.

Customize your name, logo, words and emoji in your favorite font and have it ready to hang on your wall in a week with this handmade LED Neon Sign. The sign is made of high-quality, flexible LED light strips and a 0.2-inch-thick transparent acrylic backboard.

This compact, point-and-shoot camera features a 28mm wide-angle and zoom lens. It is easy to use, captures great images and is rechargeable. It is a great camera to have for travel when you are worried about maybe damaging your phone. You can buy the camera for $119.95 at Walmart.

This fleece bag will pair well with winter looks. Grab this functional, roomy bag for a great way to carry your essentials. If you want to go more upmarket with your gift, this Dillon bag, $198 from Bandolino, is beautiful and functional.

The Tasman Uggs are a popular choice for teen boys and teen girls. This pair of Uggs is crafted with premium leather. You can wear this slipper to lounge or outside. These cloud slides have a thick, bouncy platform cushion and are incredibly trendy shoes your teen will wear all of the time. Get these cloud slides on sale for $20.35 at Amazon .

Hollister is a favorite teen brand, and this trending sweatshirt and shorts set is a great choice for loungewear. This comfortable set is available in several colors. A similar set is on sale for $31.98 at Amazon.

Your teen will love zipping around on the Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter. It has a 350-watt electric brushless hub motor that can reach speeds of up to 19 miles per hour and a maximum travel range of 17 miles.

Charm necklaces are a very trendy option and this necklace kit from Jennybird can be used as a necklace or bracelet. This limited-edition piece comes with a full-size Tower 28 MakeWaves Mascara—a vegan formula that is safe for sensitive eyes, giving your lashes a boost in volume and length. You'll also receive a small Gift Bag with your order, so you're all set to gift it. If you want a budget, pick this charm necklace from American Eagle for under $10, which is a good alternative.

Gift them the hair waver that the Kardashians use this Christmas. The Mermade PRO Hair Waver creates big, shiny, bouncy, epic waves in seconds. This must-have hair tool creates beachy, boho, or glam waves in half the time compared to other wavers on the market. It's the game-changer for hair of any length or texture. Amazon has a similar styling tool on sale for $21.99.

These Apple AirPods Max feature an Apple-designed dynamic driver for high-fidelity audio. They have industry-leading active noise cancelation to block outside noise and transparency mode to let it in. These are the ultimate teen accessory. Bose QuietComfort headphones, on sale for $199.99 , deliver high-fidelity audio and noise cancelation. They have a battery life of up to 20 hours, and a quick 15-minute charge can provide another 2.5 hours of battery life.

The all-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has a touchscreen, USB-C charging port, adjustable warm light and up to 12 weeks of battery life. It is also waterproof and has a dark mode.

The XPPen is a digital graphic tablet that can be used for drawing, animating, creating comics and editing videos. These tablets use a special pen-like stylus to allow the user to hand-draw or paint images, animations and graphics.

