Most beautiful Taco Bells in America: Seaside California location adds glamour to fast food

These beautiful taco joints are the Bell of the ball.

A cult of Taco Bell has emerged that celebrates the glamour of this all-American burrito boite, despite its reputation for cheap chalupas and caloric combos.

Taco Bell offers wedding packages at its fashionable "flagship cantina" in Las Vegas.

The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort was a 2019 pop-up concept in Palm Spring, Calif., that added a sexy sizzle to the fast-food brand.

NATIONAL TACO DAY: WHERE TO CASH IN ON TACO TUESDAY DEALS

And the company has dishesdout a list of "12 beautiful Taco Bells you never knew existed" — selected from more than 6,000 eateries in 26 countries.

A location in Pacifica, California, a seaside community on the Pacific Coast Highway known for its spectacular views and tasty waves, tops the list.

It's now widely proclaimed by fiesta fanaticos as the world's most beautiful Taco Bell.

"Tacos with a magnificent ocean view? Yes, please," writes Taco Bell of the stunning location. "This Taco Bell even has a walk-up ordering window for surfers."

MAN ORDERS 100 TACOS ON FIRST DATE, ASKS WOMAN TO PAY FOR THEM

Instagram influencer Munch.With.Momo raved, "Just a happy girl eating at the most beautiful Taco Bell Cantina in the world!"

JILL BIDEN TO HOST EVENT FOR HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH AFTER COMPARING LATINOS TO ‘BREAKFAST TACOS’

She posted that along with a video of herself splashing in the waves in bikini top and heart-shaped sunglasses as she washed down her tacos with a "boozy" cocktail.

The location is so spectacular it inspired two high school sweethearts to hold their wedding reception there last October.

"We didn’t want anything that was super high stress," newlywed bride Analicia Garcia told Fox News Digital.

"We also love Taco Bell."

"Just a happy girl eating at the most beautiful Taco Bell Cantina in the world!"

Groom Kyle Howser added, "It’s just good, consistent food. We enjoy it."

He also said, "It’s cheap and we have a lot of fun eating it."

They brought their own Taco Bell-themed decor, including flower bouquets made of hot sauce packets, according to reports.

CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS: TRY THE DINNER RECIPE

The second most beautiful Taco Bell in America, according to the brand, is the original Taco Bell Cantina on North Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago.

"This isn't your typical Taco Bell," the company proclaims.

It boasts "an urban restaurant design, open kitchen, custom menu with shareable appetizers and alcoholic beverages."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The list of five most beautiful Taco Bells in America is rounded out by locations n Lathrop, Calif., Fort Worth, Texas, and the original Taco Bell, which opened in 1962, in Downey, Calif.

Known as location "Numero Uno," it can be found now, however, at company headquarters in Irvine 45 miles away.

The company jacked up the building and moved it, slowly, to its current location in 2015 to preserve it as a monument to Taco Bell history — and beauty.

Founder Glen Bell "sold the world’s first hard-shell tacos from a building the size of a two-car garage," the company reports.

It featured "mission-style arches [that] framed a small walk-up window where Glen would shell out his five staples: tostados, burritos, frijoles, chiliburgers, and of course, tacos, all for 19 cents."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The global list of most beautiful Taco Bells is topped by locations in Sheffield, England; Tokyo, Japan; and Guatemala City, Guatemala.