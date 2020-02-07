'Tacky' couple blasted on Reddit for allegedly asking non-wedding guests for honeymoon cash

Forget the honeymoon – these people want a money-moon.

An engaged couple has been mocked on Reddit for allegedly asking loved ones who are not invited to their wedding — due to venue constraints — to help fund “a beautiful honeymoon.”

On Tuesday, user Sar0025 shared the alleged note sent out by the bride and groom, explaining the situation.

“As much as we would love for you to attend, sadly, our venue cannot accommodate everyone. We are sure to keep you in our hearts in this celebration of love,” the card read. “If you would like to congratulate the bride and groom, rather than a registry, they are accepting money to aid in a beautiful honeymoon.”

Posted in the social forum’s ever-popular Wedding Shaming group, the outlandish request has since gone viral with nearly 8,000 upvotes and over 450 comments. Most users had critical reactions to the incredibly bold bid.

“This is so tacky. Why would I send them something if I’m not even invited?” one said.

“Don’t these people realize that weddings are already an expensive enough time for guests such as taking the day off work, childcare, clothes, money spent on the day, taxis or accommodation, present etc. without pressure being put on them to pay for the honeymoon and other things the bride and groom might get into their head they want?” another agreed.

“Since when did these days turn from a joyous occasion to share with your family to a fundraising event to make as much money as you can?” another moaned.

“It’s just so weird and awkward to me. I know there are friends and family who DID care about my wife and I going on a honeymoon,” another revealed, detailing that they and their spouse had other “obligations and responsibilities” at the time that led them to forgo a big wedding and honeymoon, despite protests from loved ones.

“We’ve done ‘beautiful’ trips since then, and it’s been awesome. We didn’t have to make family or friends uneasy by begging for their money,” the user said.

Supporters argued that the couple’s intentions could be genuine and that “more kitchen utensils” might be a waste of a gift for them.

“As someone who did a [honeymoon] fund, we know. I wouldn’t have given an [expletive] if no one gave us anything, but we got so much backlash for not wanting to have a registry for gifts that we made a ‘registry’ of all the excursions that people could ‘buy’ us,” one shared. “Stuff like a couples massage, sleigh ride, dinner at a nice restaurant.”

“People care about traditions more than you think. This card is pretty egregious, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with saying (on your wedding website to people you have invited), 'if you feel compelled to get us a gift, help us make memories instead because we don’t need more kitchen utensils.'"

Another Redditor opened up about how they married their partner in their 30s, in a “small, low-scale wedding,” and decided that a honeymoon fund was all they needed.

“We put a little business card thing in the invitations explaining that we didn't expect any gifts, but that if anyone wanted to extend a gesture they could contribute to our honeymoon fund,” they said. “And no one was mad, or offended.”

Sar0025, the original poster, seemed to agree that the problem wasn’t that the couple hoped to receive money for the special trip, but the fact that they specifically solicited those who would not be attending the nuptials.

“The polite way to ask for money is to create a cute website saying you don’t need gifts instead you would like help creating memories,” the author echoed. “Let… people send money through that. Give them options like purchasing a massage or horseback riding. But don’t send a note like this to people who aren’t invited.”