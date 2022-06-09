Expand / Collapse search
National sriracha sauce shortage may lead to spiceless summer for some

Huy Fong Foods, Inc. warns of an impending hot sauce shortage due to poor chili crops — production halted

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Holy hot sauce, Batman!

Fans of sriracha sauce in the U.S. might have to find a new spice alternative this year because there’s going to be a shortage of the condiment. 

Huy Fong Foods, Inc. — the nation’s leading sriracha sauce manufacturer — sent a letter to its customer base in April about the impending shortage, which would directly impact retailers and restaurants.

The letter, distributed through an IFD Foodservice Distributor portal and recently shared on Twitter by concerned sriracha consumers, says Huy Fong Foods Is expecting a shortage of its signature Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce. 

The hot sauce is made from sun-ripened red jalapeño-hybrid chili peppers.

At the time, Huy Fong Foods reminded its customer base that the company started experiencing a shortage of chili pepper inventory back in July 2020. The shortage worsened in recent months after poor weather conditions adversely affected chili crops this year.

Huy Fong Foods, Inc. notified retailers and restaurants that its Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce will be in short supply because the company is experiencing a shortage of chili peppers.

Huy Fong Foods, Inc. notified retailers and restaurants that its Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce will be in short supply because the company is experiencing a shortage of chili peppers.

"Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products," the letter said. 

"Therefore, all orders submitted on or after April 19, 2022, will be scheduled AFTER Labor Day (September 6, 2022) in the order it was received."

Other unconfirmed orders are being put on hold until September, Huy Fong Foods wrote.

Stores and restaurants that haven't received a confirmed order from Huy Fong Foods will likely have to look elsewhere if they're low on hot sauce. The sriracha manufacturer is putting a pause on orders in response to a severe chili pepper shortage. 

Stores and restaurants that haven't received a confirmed order from Huy Fong Foods will likely have to look elsewhere if they're low on hot sauce. The sriracha manufacturer is putting a pause on orders in response to a severe chili pepper shortage.

"We understand that this may cause issues," the letter continued. "However, during this time we will not accept any new orders to be placed before September as we will not have enough inventory to fulfill your order."

Huy Fong Foods also expects to have a shortage of Chili Garlic Sauce, a chunky hot sauce made from hot red peppers and garlic — as well as Sambal Oelek Sauce, a hot sauce made purely from hot red peppers.

The letter advised retailers and restaurants that carry Huy Fong Foods products to not promise any to customers unless they actually have it in stock.

Fox News Digital reached out to Huy Fong Foods for comment.

Huy Fong Foods, Inc. told its customer base that it won't be producing its Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, Chili Garlic Sauce and Sambal Oelek Sauce until September 2022.

Huy Fong Foods, Inc. told its customer base that it won't be producing its Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, Chili Garlic Sauce and Sambal Oelek Sauce until September 2022.

Sriracha is a popular hot sauce that has roots in Thailand and Vietnam.

It can be used on a variety of foods. The sauce has become a global export in recent decades.

Huy Fong Foods is largely credited with introducing sriracha sauce to the American market. The company was founded in 1980 by Chinese-Vietnamese businessman David Tran.

Today, the spicy sauce is manufactured at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, California. 

Past sale records show the company typically sells more than 20 million bottles of hot sauce per year.

